Fluff: Watch Miranda Kerr make a smoothie.

1. Watch Miranda Kerr make smoothie. Just watch.



Have you noticed how green smoothies are the new coffee?

Miranda Kerr is not immune to the green juice either and she stars in a new web series for Net-a-Porter, The Body Beautiful, where the Aussie supermodel shows us how she starts her day – with the most expensive and superfood-packed smoothie ever using a $799 blender.

The ingredient list:

· 1 glass (236 ml) of fresh coconut water

· 1 glass of cold pressed coconut milk

· 1 tbsp of acai berries

· 1 tbsp of chia seeds

· 1 tbsp of maca powder

· 1 tbsp of spirulina

· 1 tbsp of goji berry powder

· 1.5 tbsp of vegan rice protein powder

To buy all the ingredients from it would cost you $216.75 and the smoothie itself is $29.30.

2. Wow, it’s been quite the week for Russell Crowe, he’s been wooing back his ex-wife and hosing down reports he posted nude pics on Twitter. Read all the details here.

3 . Alicia Silverstone starts a vegan breastmilk service.

Alicia Silverstone, best known for her role as Cher in Clueless, is urging mums to share their breastmilk through a new initiative.

Called the Kind Mama Milk Share, Silverstone explains it’s a community service collecting breast milk from vegan mothers to help “support those mamas and babies who need a hand.”

Silverstone, 36, came up with the idea when a friend couldn’t produce enough milk to feed her newborn son after undergoing a breast reduction surgery,

“She tried reaching out in her community for donor milk, but it was almost impossible to figure out what kind of lifestyle choices the donors had made,” Silverstone wrote on her blog. “And after all that hard work keeping herself vibrant and healthy, she felt she had a right to demand better for her baby.”

She says, “If you have milk to share — post it! If you are in need of milk — post it! Think of all the babies we can help raise together!”

The program has been both well received by mother and criticised by health care professionals. Doctors in the US have stressed that it is important for mothers to know where the milk is coming from, as the fluid can contain bacteria and viruses, including HIV.

Silverstone is no stranger to sharing, in 2012, she revealed she would chew up food before feeding it to her son, Bear Blu, who was 10 months old at the time.

4. It’s being reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rejected a $3 million offer from an Australian magazine to publish the first photos of baby North. Here’s what a former editor of Woman’s Day magazine has to say about THAT.

5. Sandra Bullock explains that Meryl Streep pash.

Cast your mind back to 2010 at the Critics’ Choice Awards when this happened:

Sandra Bullock reveals the on-stage kiss was revenge on Streep for sending her dead flowers.

“What was the award show when you locked lips?” British tv host, Graham Norton asked after bringing up the time Bullock beat out Streep for Best Actress.

“You mean where she asked for it?” Bullock replied.

“She was egging me on this entire time,” Bullock said, recalling when Streep sent her flowers after she won the Academy Award in 2010. “Up comes this nice bottom part with three dead orchids on it and note that said ‘Die, bitch. Love, Meryl.'”

6. Reports are emerging that Robert Pattinson is dating Elvis Presley’s granddaughter. Juicy details here.

7. Would you buy this Barbie doll over the original?



An artist, Nickolay Lamm, has created a 3D model of Barbie if she had the proportions of an average American 19-year-old woman.

“I wanted to see if an average-sized Barbie had market potential,” Lamm, 24, told the New York Daily News.



“I feel there’s a good chance Barbie negatively affects young girls’ body image,” Lamm said. “If skinny models get so much criticism, shouldn’t we at least consider the possibility that Barbie affects a young girl’s self-image?” barbie barbie2 barbie3n-4-web

8. The heartbreaking reason Beyonce’s husband worries he’s not a great dad.

9. Beyonce raids her daughter’s shoe closet.

Fashion designer Tom Ford gave Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 16-month-old daughter, Blue Ivy, a pair of custom-made pink ribbon heels and well, perhaps don’t quote us on this, but maybe just maybe, Bey was jealous because she’s uploaded a picture of herself squeezing her foot into the shoes.

10. Lady Gaga’s milliner sends models down the catwalk in gold body paint and wacky hats.

Because: FASHION.

Take a look at these er, incredible creations from Lady Gaga’s favourite milliner, Charlie Le Mindu.

