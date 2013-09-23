FLUFF: Miley Cyrus fans send death threats to Lorde.

“I was sitting and listening to Jason Russell describe his symptoms…. Saying, ‘Um, this sounds pretty familiar to me.’”

“In the beginning, it was just sort of speeding and a kind of numbness and going from one thing to the next thing to the next thing. I will tell you when I realized that I thought, ‘All right, if I don’t calm down I’m gonna be in serious trouble.’ I was in the middle of doing voiceovers, you know? And I remember closing my eyes in between each page because looking at the page and the words at the same time was too much stimulation for my brain.”

Oprah also spoke about her decision not to marry her partner Stedman Graham:

“He’s a traditional man, and this is a very un-traditional relationship. And I think it’s acceptable as a relationship, but if I had the title ‘wife’… I think that there would be other expectations for what a wife is and what a wife does.”

6. Mila Kunis‘ friend says the actress was destined to fall in love with Ashton Kutcher. And here’s the unbelievably sweet reason why.

7. Jane Lynch says Cory Monteith’s death has ‘been brutal’ for Lea Michele

Jane Lynch spoke very candidly to People magazine yesterday about how deeply the loss of Cory Monteith has affected her and her fellow Glee castmates.

“I think that grieving comes in waves. Every day that I go to work, I walk past his trailer, and every time I look at a call sheet I see that his name is not on there. Every time I do a scene with the kids I realize that he’s not there, so you’re reminded in every moment. It’s hard, and it feels like such a waste.”

When referring to Monteith’s girlfriend Lea Michele, Lynch said “I know it’s just been brutal for her. I never lost a boyfriend when I was 26 years old. I can’t tell her what her experience is. She’s a champion, and she is a rock star, and she is getting through this.”

There will be a Glee episode dedicated to Monteith next month, as well as a tribute at today’s Emmy’s (which not everyone was happy about).

8. A Brazillian interviewer has given Justin Timberlake an autographed sculpture of her butt … and his reaction is priceless. Watch and be prepared to laugh A LOT.

9. Rihanna poses with monkey. Results in arrest.

Rihanna spent the weekend in Thailand, and as is her way, catalogued the entire trip via Instagram. Unfortunately, ‘talkin dirty’ to a protected species in Thailand is illegal, and the two gentlemen who brought the monkey to her for a fun photo oppotunity have now been arrested.

Afteer seeing the picture of RiRi and her new buddy on Instagram, authorities tracked down the men and arrested them for possession of a protected animal.

10. One Direction arrive in Adelaide. Break the brains of every teenage girl in the vicinity.