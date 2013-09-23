entertainment

FLUFF: Miley Cyrus fans send death threats to Lorde.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Miley fans send death threats to Lorde

And people say that One Direction fans are intense.

Mere minutes after New Zealand singer Lorde’s single Royals went to number 1 on the US iTunes charts, the 16-year-old started receiving death threats from Miley Cyrus fans outraged that their idol had been knocked down a peg.

Lorde retweeted some of the criticism, which included:

And:

Meanwhile, Miley wore this at the I Heart Radio Music festival on the weekend. Because EDGY.
And she burst into tears during a performance of her new single Wrecking Ball. It is sad that she’s going througha break up, but it’s kind of hard to take her seriously when she’s wearing a giant nappy and slapping the bum of a dwarf. Check it out:

2. Guess which rock legend is about to become a great granddaddy? Details here.

3. EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S EMMY’S

Here’s a gallery of Emmy pics we’ll be updated all day. Head here for more detailed goss. Celeb and style ed Nicky is all over that shiz.
Kelly Osbourne
Julianne Hough
Modern Family's Julie Bowen
Alison Janney.
Zosia Mamet in an Honor dress.
Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne in custom Calvin Klein.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Lena Dunham in Prada.
Lena Dunham in Prada.
Michelle Dockery in Prada.
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang.
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang.
Carrie Underwood in Romona Keveza.
Anna Faris
Heidi Klum in Versace.
Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano.
Kristen Connolly in a Nicholas Oakwell dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Aubrey Plaza in Marios Schwab.
Laura Dern in Naeem Khan.
Mayim Bialik in a Oliver Tolentino dress and shoes.
Mayim Bialik in a Oliver Tolentino dress and shoes.
Lena Headey wearing Alessanda Rich.
Julie Bowen in Zac Posen.
Anna Gunn
Taylor Schilling in Thakoon.
Jessica Pare in an Oscar de la Renta dress and shoes.
Claire Danes in Armani Privé.
Claire Danes in Armani Privé.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren.
Allison Williams in a Ralph Lauren dress, Roger Vivier shoes, Christian Louboutin clutch, and Fred Leighton jewels.
Homeland's Damian Lewis.
Hugh Dancy.
Alyson Hannigan
Emily Deschanel in a custom vegan gown by Houghton.
Carrie Preston in Romona Keveza.
Linda Cardellini in a Donna Karan Atelier dress.
Merrit Wever
Elisabeth Moss in Andrew Gn.
Malin Akerman in a Marchesa gown.
Padma Lakshmi in KaufmanFranco.
Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka in Delpozi.
Kiernan Shipka in Delpozi.
Zooey Deschanel in J. Mendel.
Morgan Saylor Honor gown.
Amanda Peet
Edie Falco
Sarah Paulson
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann J Mendel resort 2014.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Amy Poehler in a Basler gown.
Allison Hannigan
Julianna Margulies in Reed Krakoff.
Emilia Clarke
Elisabeth Moss
Julianne Hough in Jenny Packham.
January Jones
Connie Britton
zosia mamet essay
Zosia Mamet.Source: Getty.
Ryan Seacrest & Will Arnett wore the same suit (Instagram)
Modern Family's Ariel Winter
Vera Famiga
Vera Farmiga
Michael Douglas, Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Betsy Brandt
Kate Mara
Alec and Ireland Baldwin
Jessica Lange
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt
Adam Driver from HBO Girls.
Melissa Rauch
Kaley Cuoco
Homeland's Moreena Baccarin via Twitter
Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka via Twitter
Girls' Allison Williams
Downton Abby's Michelle Dockery
Malin Akerman
Kerry Washington via Prime time Emmys Instagram
How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders
Sofia Vergara's family en route to the Emmys via Instagram
Sofia Vergara (Instagram)
John Hann and wife Jennifer via Prime time Emmys Instagram
January Jones (Instagram)
Matt Damon (Instagram)
Anna Chlumsky
Padma Lakshmi
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland
Jewel
Sofia Vergara
Sarah Silverman
Game of Throne's Peter Dinklage
Michael Douglas
Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialiak
Zooey Deschanel
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Elisabeth Moss
Tina Fey on the red carpet via Twitter
How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan
Christine Baranski image via Twitter
Zooey Deschanel's famous nail shot via Instagram
House of Lies' Don Cheadle
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne via Twitter
Kevin Spacey image via Twitter
Comedian Will Arnett image via Twitter
Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn
Brooke Burke Charvet with her daughter
Jessica Pare (image via Twitter)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Julianne Hough
Kaley Cuoco
Lena Dunham at a pre-Emmy's party
Sarah Hyland getting a kiss from boyfriend Matt Prokop on the Red Carpet via Twitter
Tina Fey looking awesome via Twitter
Emily Deschanel via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Jim Parsons via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum via Twitter
Zoeey Deschanel via Twitter
Kunnal Nayer via Twitter
Game of Thrones Kit Harrington via Prime time Emmys
Matt Le Blanc via Prime time Emmys
Nolan Gould via Twitter
Giuliana Rancic tweets a sneak peak of her dress
Carrie Underwood getting ready via Twitter
Kelly Osbourne Instagramed a picture of the red carpet
Kelly Osbourne and Ross Mathewes on the E! Red Carpert via Instagram
Heidi Klum on her way to the Emmys via Twitter
Heidi Klum on her way to the Emmys via Twitter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family getting ready via Twitter

4. Fergie has shared another adorable pic of new bub Axl, click here to see it.

 

 

Queen O

5. Oprah admits she came close to nervous breakdown

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Oprah admitted that she suffered the ‘symptoms’ of a nervous breakdown ‘in the middle of my struggling network.’

Oprah’s network OWN did not immediately receive the ratings the media mogul had expected, and after 25 years at the top of the TV food chain, Queen Oprah was not used to failure.

It took an interview with Kony 2012 founder Jason Russell after his infamous breakdown (where he, um, ran naked down a public street abusing people), for Oprah to recognise that she had similar symptoms.

“I was sitting and listening to Jason Russell describe his symptoms…. Saying, ‘Um, this sounds pretty familiar to me.’”

“In the beginning, it was just sort of speeding and a kind of numbness and going from one thing to the next thing to the next thing. I will tell you when I realized that I thought, ‘All right, if I don’t calm down I’m gonna be in serious trouble.’ I was in the middle of doing voiceovers, you know? And I remember closing my eyes in between each page because looking at the page and the words at the same time was too much stimulation for my brain.”

Oprah also spoke about her decision not to marry her partner Stedman Graham:

“He’s a traditional man, and this is a very un-traditional relationship. And I think it’s acceptable as a relationship, but if I had the title ‘wife’… I think that there would be other expectations for what a wife is and what a wife does.”

6. Mila Kunis‘ friend says the actress was destined to fall in love with Ashton Kutcher. And here’s the unbelievably sweet reason why.

Jane Lynch

7. Jane Lynch says Cory Monteith’s death has ‘been brutal’ for Lea Michele

Jane Lynch spoke very candidly to People magazine yesterday about how deeply the loss of Cory Monteith has affected her and her fellow Glee castmates.

“I think that grieving comes in waves. Every day that I go to work, I walk past his trailer, and every time I look at a call sheet I see that his name is not on there. Every time I do a scene with the kids I realize that he’s not there, so you’re reminded in every moment. It’s hard, and it feels like such a waste.”

When referring to Monteith’s girlfriend Lea Michele, Lynch said “I know it’s just been brutal for her. I never lost a boyfriend when I was 26 years old. I can’t tell her what her experience is. She’s a champion, and she is a rock star, and she is getting through this.”

There will be a Glee episode dedicated to Monteith next month, as well as a tribute at today’s Emmy’s (which not everyone was happy about).

8. A Brazillian interviewer has given Justin Timberlake an autographed sculpture of her butt … and his reaction is priceless. Watch and be prepared to laugh A LOT.

9. Rihanna poses with monkey. Results in arrest.

Rihanna spent the weekend in Thailand, and as is her way, catalogued the entire trip via Instagram. Unfortunately, ‘talkin dirty’ to a protected species in Thailand is illegal, and the two gentlemen who brought the monkey to her for a fun photo oppotunity have now been arrested.

Afteer seeing the picture of RiRi and her new buddy on Instagram, authorities tracked down the men and arrested them for possession of a protected animal.

10. One Direction arrive in Adelaide. Break the brains of every teenage girl in the vicinity.

