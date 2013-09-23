FLUFF: Miley Cyrus fans send death threats to Lorde.

By MAMAMIA TEAM
1. Miley fans send death threats to Lorde
And people say that One Direction fans are intense.
Mere minutes after New Zealand singer Lorde’s single Royals went to number 1 on the US iTunes charts, the 16-year-old started receiving death threats from Miley Cyrus fans outraged that their idol had been knocked down a peg.
wo #1 on US itunes. even if it lasts an hour i feel HAPPY. downside is all these miley fans telling me they’re gonna stab my rotting corpse
— Lorde (@lordemusic) September 19, 2013
Lorde retweeted some of the criticism, which included:
@lordemusic kill yourself you crusty old hag
— Bangerz Oct 8th (@wethinkmiley) September 19, 2013
And: