Fluff: Behind the scenes at Kate Bosworth's wedding.

Kate Bosworth has married writer-director Michael Polish after a year-long engagement.

The couple tied the knot on August 31, 2013 in Montana and gave Martha Stewart magazine the scoop on their big day.

“We started collaborating with Kate and Michael several weeks ago. They secured the place, invited their guests, and then we came in to help enhance the look and feel of each of their events. The couple, who are huge fans of Montana (Michael’s paternal side is from there), chose the location for its privacy and rustic old-world charm,” a statement on the Martha Stewart says.

Bosworth wore two custom Oscar de la Renta dresses. She walked down the aisle in a strapless gown with eight-foot-long and 16-foot-wide train and changed into a floral embroidered tulle dress with scalloped cap sleeves for the reception. The groom wore a bespoke, three-piece charcoal Brooks Brothers suit.

Guest at the four-day wedding celebration were treated to welcome bags with locally bottled huckleberry soda and a handwritten message from the couple. They also had the chance to ride horses, fish, skeet shoot, hike, and test their archery skills at their range.

3. So, Ricki-Lee Coulter has a favourite stripper.

First she uploaded a nude photo of herself on a horse on Instagram, then she kissed a girl in the clip for her latest single Come and Get in Trouble with Me, and now Ricki-Lee has told Sydney Confidential she’s a regular at Kings Cross strip club Dream Girls, and has a favourite stripper called Pixie – who she describes as “so hot”.

The one time Gold Coast girl-next-door and former Australian Idol contestant has said “I’m not the girl that sits at home on a Saturday night plaiting her girlfriend’s hair, drinking tea and watching romantic comedies.

“I’m a strip club-going, champagne-spraying party girl and I wanted to write a song about that.”

Erm, okay then.

5. Miley Cyrus: “I’m so fucked up”

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence for the first time since THAT VMA performance with Robin Thicke.

In an interview with The Mirror she said: “I have so many fucking issues.”

“I am so fucked up- everyone does dumb stuff when they are messed up.”

“I don’t have a normal life,” she said. “I take a hiatus every now and again but I’m not good at that.”

Miley Cyrus has been trying to break free from her Disney star persona, ‘My last record I feel so disconnected from – I was 16 or 17 when I made it. When you’re in your 20s, you just don’t really know that person anymore.”

UPDATE:



Charlotte Dawson has contacted Mamamia and advised us the below story from the Herald Sun is not true. She has been working on the PR & Marketing for Recency Real Estate for several months and has no plans to become a real estate agent nor does she intend to quit her television career. Our sincerest apologies to Dawson.