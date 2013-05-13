Angelina Jolie reveals she had double mastectomy.

BREAKING: Angelina Jolie reveals she had a double mastectomy.

Angelina Jolie has revealed she had a double masctectomy in a piece titled, My Medical Choice written exclusively for the New York Times.

The 37-year-old wrote that she has a “faulty” gene, BRCA1, which increases her risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer which is the reason why opted for a preventative mastectomy and finished the three months of medical procedures on April 27.

“Once I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could. I made a decision to have a preventive double mastectomy.

I started with the breasts, as my risk of breast cancer is higher than my risk of ovarian cancer, and the surgery is more complex,” Jolie wrote.



1. Delta’s Twitter blackface scandal.

Delta Goodrem felt the full wrath of the Twitter-sphere last night when she retweeted a photo of The Voice fans dressed as the judges, including one fan with black face paint to represent Seal.

“That is hilarious!! Hope u had fun! Ha!!,” Goodrem tweeted.

The singer-songwriter quickly deleted the comment and retweet when she was labelled as a racist.

"Nah, blackface isn't hilarious, Delta. It's racist," comedian Nazeem Hussain responded on Twitter. Goodrem is said to be horrified at the scandal.

Barbara Walters, 83, tearfully announced her retirement from television on The View after 52 years on air.

She began her career on Today in 1961 and was the first woman to co-anchor on a network evening news program.

Citing the reasons for her retirement she said, “I want to leave while people are still saying, ‘why is she leaving?’ instead of ‘why doesn’t she leave?”

“In the summer of 2014 I plan to retire from appearing on television at all,” Walters said.