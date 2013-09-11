Fluff: Beyonce's ex really shouldn't have done that.

1. Beyonce’s childhood sweetheart cheated on her, massively regrets it.

Beyonce’s childhood sweetheart, Lyndall Locke, has spoken to a British tabloid about his 9-year relationship with the singer and how they were planning a beach wedding before he threw it all away by cheating on her.

“The bigger star she became, the more I didn’t think I was good enough,” he told The Sun.

“One night, when she was out of town, I went to a bar with friends and ended up sleeping with another woman. Over the course of a few years I cheated on her about five times, but I never told her until after we broke up.”

“Who cheats on a woman as beautiful as Beyonce? Well, I am that man and it’s something that’ll always haunt me,” he said, adding, “Once she began dating Jay Z I knew we were doomed and I could never win her back. But I know that no matter what, she will always love me.”

Hmm, something tells us she’s not spending much time dwelling on the past.

2. What is it with celebrity dads bragging about their nappy-wrangling abilities lately? Click here to find out which TV star says he’s got his technique down-pat.

3. Drumroll please, Victoria’s Secret announces 2013 Angels.

Finally you can sleep at night; the Victoria’s Secret angels for 2013 have been announced.

The eight angels who will walk down the VS catwalk on December 10 are: Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lim, Lindsay Ellingson, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, and Behati Prinsloo.

Notably absent from the list is Miranda Kerr, who announced she was stepping down to focus on raising Flynn, and Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne who both walked in last year’s show.

C’mon! How could you leave out a girl who is this good at roller-skating?

While you wait with baited breath, check out last year’s show.

4. Angelina Jolie and the kids are having all kinds of fun here in Australia – meanwhile, Brad Pitt is busy working in the States. So how does he feel about that? Click here to read his comments.

5. Gwyneth Paltrow may be the worst driver in New York.

Watch Paltrow take on a school bus with her Vespa – oh, and her 9-year-old daughter, Apple, is on the back.

http://youtu.be/kP4e9J2YSBU

The 40-year-old has also emailed her celebrity friends asking not to pose or cooperate in any stories with Vanity Fair magazine, according to the New York Times.

Apparently Paltrow’s not happy with Vanity Fair’s journalistic integrity messing with her carefully constructed image.

“Vanity Fair is threatening to put me on the cover of their magazine,” a witness who saw Paltrow’s email tells the Times. “If you are asked for quotes or comments, please decline. Also, I recommend you all never do this magazine again.”

The magazine’s editor, Graydon Carter, responded in a statement to the Times: “We wouldn’t be doing our job if there wasn’t a little bit of tension between Vanity Fair and its subjects. In any given week, I can expect to hear from a disgruntled subject in Hollywood, Washington, or on Wall Street. That’s the nature of the beast.”

6. Russell Brand has been labelled a hypocrite over his Hugo Boss “Nazi” jibe last week. Click here to find out why.

7. Jimmy Kimmel saves twerking girl on fire. Yes, that’s right.

It’s the dance move that everyone’s talking about, and it’s all fun and games until someone gets set on fire.

In this viral video, it looks like a clip from Funniest Home Videos that went horribly wrong, but it turns out, the twerker was a stuntwoman and it was all set up by Jimmy Kimmel about two months ago.

“To the conspiracy theorists on the internet who thought the video was fake, you were right.”

“We just put it on YouTube and let the magic happen, and the magic happened. It got 9 million views in less than a week,” he said.

In the words of Mr Kimmel himself, “A good job nothing is happening in Syria right now.”

Check the video out here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSJMoH7tnvw

8. Fact: even the seemingly superhuman Oprah Winfrey has irrational fears. Click here to find out what she’s scared of.

9. Congratulations Maya Rudolph on baby number 4.

Maya Rudolph, more commonly known as the bride from Bridesmaids and for her Saturday Night Live skits, has welcomed her fourth child with longtime partner Paul Thomas Anderson.

The couple are already parents to Pearl, 7, Lucille, 3, and Jack, 2.

According to her co-star Salma Hayek, though, this little bundle of joy may not have been planned.

”I remember last summer she said, ‘I can’t believe I’m having three children. I’m never doing this again.’”

No word on whether it’s a boy a girl or when the actual birthday was, so watch this space.

10. The best Instagram pics from New York Fashion Week so far.

Our style editor Nicky Champ gets super pumped around Fashion Week time – especially by Sass & Bide’s show; there were gasps, squeals, oohs and aahs – check it out below along with the best instagram pics from New York Fashion Week.

