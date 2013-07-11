Fluff: Beyonce in head-to-toe glitter. That is all.

1. Beyonce. Glitter. That it all.

Beyonce is on the cover of Flaunt magazine in head-to-toe glitter looking like some kind of fabulous sparkly mermaid.

In the accompanying interview Bey reveals she okay with gluten and loves pizza.

“I’m okay with gluten. Sunday pizza is a must for me!”

Could we love her anymore?

On the criticism her Pepsi commercial received: “Pepsi is a brand I’ve grown up seeing my heroes collaborate with. The company respects musicians and artistry. I wouldn’t encourage any person, especially a child, to live life without balance. When you work out, take care of your body, rehearse as hard as I rehearsed in the commercial, I think it’s great to have a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi when you want one. It’s all about choices.”

3. Ruby Rose gets a new tattoo, upsets some people.

Ruby Rose has a new tattoo of a crown inspired by American outsider artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The 27-year-old uploaded photos of herself getting inked on her naked torso to photo-sharing site, Instagram.



The new ink garnered reactions such as “What an ugly Tatt she has!” from user food4souls to “That’s garbage” from headabovewater_charlie to “Love it!” from tiarjnreed which proves Instagram comments can be just as enlightening as those on YouTube.

Fucking Art J.M.Basquiat the love of my life. Wanted this tattoo for years. pic.twitter.com/pgYMUw0XVz — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose1) July 9, 2013

5. The ratings are in…

If early ratings are an indication of how Channel 7 viewers have received the new co-host of Sunrise, Samantha Armytage it seems the network’s reshuffle may have backfired.

Up to 40,000 viewers switched off Sunrise this week with a 20,000 drop in Sydney alone.

According to News Corp, the drop is a result of “a negative backlash following the departure of Melissa Doyle”.

The network is backing it’s new line-up and blames the school holidays for the dip in viewers.

“Many of our regular Sunrise viewers are on holidays. Viewers have not gone to Today. The numbers are soft all round,” Seven spokesman Simon Francis told News Corp.

7. Justin Bieber outdoes himself…

And, just in case he hadn’t disgraced himself enough this year, Justin Bieber has decided to relieve himself in a janitor’s bucket. In footage released by TMZ, the 19-year-old singer is shown urinating in a New York restaurant earlier this year:

We get it Justin, you’re an adult. So you’re just trying to prove it to us by doing what all adults do: weeing in the sterile cleaning products of a food preparation area.

Suddenly, Miley’s looking like a proper young lady:

9. Zach Braff helps a guy to propose.

Former Scrubs star Zach Braff has helped to orchestrate an adorable wedding proposal. Zach agreed to make a video for Matt’s girlfriend, Janice, in exchange for Matt making a donation to Zach’s Kickstarter, which is aiming to raise money for an independent film.

The video is a little bit awesome/funny/features bunnies AND puppies. Watch to the end to see Zach break out the Beyonce:

10. Robyn Lawley launches plus-size swimwear range.

Aussie model Robyn Lawley has launched a plus-size swimwear range with Sydney label Bond-Eye Australia.

The collection features bikinis and one pieces available in sizes 12 to 22 is designed specifically for curvy women. The pieces in the range are priced between $140 to $200.

“I swim almost daily, and I found most swimwear that came in my size to be boring and unflattering with no real fashion elements,” the 24-year-old Sydney native told Refinery 29.

“I also couldn’t find any bikinis that supported my bust in the surf, or had a high enough rise in the stomach section to be flattering, so the idea was born from my own necessity and grew from there.”

robyn_lawley_hero_18tpg7u-18tpg8a.jpg robyn_lawley_1_18tpg7u-18tpg83.jpg robyn_lawley_3_18tpg7u-18tpg87.jpg robyn_lawley_2_18tpg7u-18tpg85.jpg screen_shot_2013-06-20_at_3-59-56_pm_1024x1024.png

You can view the full collection (and buy it) here.