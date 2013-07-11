Fluff: Beyonce in head-to-toe glitter. That is all.

1. Beyonce. Glitter. That it all.

Beyonce is on the cover of Flaunt magazine in head-to-toe glitter looking like some kind of fabulous sparkly mermaid.

In the accompanying interview Bey reveals she okay with gluten and loves pizza.

“I’m okay with gluten. Sunday pizza is a must for me!”

Could we love her anymore?

On the criticism her Pepsi commercial received: “Pepsi is a brand I’ve grown up seeing my heroes collaborate with. The company respects musicians and artistry. I wouldn’t encourage any person, especially a child, to live life without balance. When you work out, take care of your body, rehearse as hard as I rehearsed in the commercial, I think it’s great to have a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi when you want one. It’s all about choices.”

3. Ruby Rose gets a new tattoo, upsets some people.

Ruby Rose has a new tattoo of a crown inspired by American outsider artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The 27-year-old uploaded photos of herself getting inked on her naked torso to photo-sharing site, Instagram.



The new ink garnered reactions such as “What an ugly Tatt she has!” from user food4souls to “That’s garbage” from headabovewater_charlie to “Love it!” from tiarjnreed which proves Instagram comments can be just as enlightening as those on YouTube.

Fucking Art J.M.Basquiat the love of my life. Wanted this tattoo for years. pic.twitter.com/pgYMUw0XVz — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose1) July 9, 2013

