Celeb news: Delta Goodrem gives her Voice finale dress to cancer patient.

1. Delta’s good deed.



Delta Goodrem is one of those celebrities who divides people; but no matter what you think of the 28-year-old singer you’d have to agree what she did next is touching.

Goodrem met up with Elisha Neave on 60 minutes to give her a dress she wore on The Voice grand finale so Neave can wear it for an upcoming gala dinner. Neave is a single mum with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Like Angelina Jolie, the Neave family has had to grapple with the same mutant breast cancer gene. Elisha and her two sisters have taken the same extreme steps as Jolie, but the battle rages on.

From Facebook: Elisha had an amazing day today x Delta Goodrem had heard her story heard how elisha was a keen fashionista who loved the dress Delta wore on the voice finale so Delta with the help of 60 minutes set up a mtg to hang out with Elisha today and give her that dress to wear to her gala dinner when she returns from Germany! How gorgeous is she !!!!

3. Kim Kardashian’s body will be ‘better than ever’ says her trainer Tracy Anderson.

Because: no pressure or anything.

Tracy Anderson – trainer to Madonna and Gywneth Paltrow- has told Us Weekly that Kardashian, who gave birth to daughter North West on June 15, is taking some time to be a mum before hitting the gym hard to regain her figure.

Even though losing the baby weight isn’t Kardashian’s number one priority at the moment – that would be ah, sleep – Anderson says she’s has plan to start with four-day-a-week workouts and then gradually increase to five or six days.

“It’s a tough time, and a lot of women feel like it’s a huge mountain to climb to get back, but Kim, surprisingly, has had the totally opposite reaction to other moms,” Anderson tells Us. “She’s like, ‘We’re going to be so good. It’s fun, I feel great!’ She just loves the whole process. From our talks during her pregnancy, I thought she was going to be really concerned [about her weight] once the baby was out, but she’s just not,” Anderson adds. “She’s in baby heaven. She’s excited to get started, but she’s really calm about it all.”

5. J.Lo (or her team) really should have googled dictator before singing him Happy Birthday.

So Jennifer Lopez was recently in Turkmenistan to sing Happy Birthday to leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow for a cool $1.5 million. No biggie, right?

Oh except that the dictator has a shady reputation for his oppressive and egregious human rights violations.

Lopez’s team have issued a revised statement of the incident: “Jennifer Lopez and several other artists were invited and performed at a private corporate event for the China National Petroleum Corporation that was presented to their local executives in Turkmenistan. This was not a government sponsored event or political in nature. The event was vetted by her representatives, had there been knowledge of human right issues of any kind, Jennifer would not have attended. The China National Petroleum Corporation made a last minute ‘birthday greeting’ request prior to Jennifer taking the stage. This was not stipulated in her contract but she graciously obliged the China National Petroleum Corporation request.”

7. Kochie on Sunrise host Mel Doyle: we weren’t having an affair.

David ‘Kochie’ Koch has quashed the rumours surrounding Mel Doyle’s departure as co-host of brekkie show, Sunrise.

At both extremes, the pair were rumoured to be either having an affair or hated each other.

“There were two university studies on our body language and they were done with the sound down,” Koch tells AAP.

“One of them said we were having an affair and the other said we despised each other.

“We have never had a yelling argument with each other, in fact none of us (on the show) have.”

Koch says Doyle’s decision was made with her young family in mind.

“I am an empty nester, but Mel has been doing this for 13 years and has two kids and all of them have been born while she has been with the show.”