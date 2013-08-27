entertainment

Fluff: 8 things that happened at the VMAs (besides Miley Cyrus).

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. 90s boy band ‘N Sync reunited for a glorious 110 seconds.

2. Katy Perry wore a bedazzled grill.

3. Taylor Swift wanted someone to shut the fuck up (presumably Harry Styles). 

4. Harry Styles ate an orange.

5. Lady Gaga wore this:

But it didn’t last long:

6. THIS:

7. Pharrell mistook the VMAs for a BMX Bandits reunion:

8. The red carpet in all it’s car-crash glory:
Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.
Allison Williams
Naya Rivera
Lady Gaga
Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus
Grimes vs 2 Chainz
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Flying Lotus
Erin Wasson
Miley Cyrus
Ciara
Deena Cortese
Nikki DeLoach
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Ed Sheeran
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton
30 Seconds to Mars - Jared Leto (right)
Becky G
2 Chainz
Jessica Lu
Alexandra Daddario
Richard Simmons
Tanisha Long
Ellie Goulding
Will Smith
Desi Lydic
Lil Kim
Jordin Sparks
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Jennifer Hudson
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Sarah Hyland
Lil Kim
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith
Jennifer Hudson
Ashanti and Taylor Swift
Holland Roden
Miley Cyrus
Snooki
Snooki
Richard Simmons
Layla Kayleigh
Erin Wasson
Erin Wasson
Po Johnson
One Direction's Zayn Malik
Ciara
Rita Ora

Oh and you may have heard about this:

This meme pretty much sums it up:

You can read our full post about it here.

As for what else is happening in celeb-land, the 2013 Dancing With the Stars lineup has been announced – and it’s a cracker (cough):

Tony Barber – yes, the former Sale of the Century game show host
Brendan Jones (Jonesy) – 2WS  radio co-host
Sally Obermeder The Daily Edition co-host
Jordan and Zac Stenmark – Supermodel-ly twins
Rhiannon Fish – Home and Away actress
Cosentino – magician and illusionist
Tina Arena – singer
Libby Trickett  – Olympic swimmer
Jesinta Campbell  – former Miss Universe Australia
Sophia Pou – the My Kitchen Rules contestant that kept saying ‘babes’
Steve Hooker – Olympic gold medallist.
Cosentino
Tony Barber
Sophia (left) from My Kitchen Rules
Jordan and Zac Stenmark
Tina Arena
Sally Obermeder
Jesinta Campbell
Rhiannon Fish
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones
Libby Trickett
Steve Hooker

Princess Di’s ex, Hasnat Khan, has slammed the new biopic about their romance, saying the film’s producers have their story “completely wrong”. Click here to read his comments.

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Lamar edition.

Lamar Odom update: according to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian ‘found’ him and drove to see him at an undisclosed location.

From TMZ: “Lamar has plunged into the dark world of crack cocaine and Khloe effectively separated from him after throwing him out of the house last Wednesday when he rejected a family intervention. We’re told Khloe has not given up on Lamar although she says she will never get back with him until he’s clean.”

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland has written a letter to her new baby sister, and it’s full of awesome big-sis advice on everything from boys to partying. Read her wise words here.

Lea Michele tweets a photo wearing “Finn” necklace.
Michelle, 26, uploaded a photo of herself wearing a “Finn” nameplate necklace on Friday – the name of the late Cory Monteith’s Glee character – she simply captioned “Today” followed by a little heart icon.

