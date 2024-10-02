The 'flippy bob' haircut you're about to see everywhere.

There's something happening with THE HAIR.

Have you seen it? It's everywhere. On the heads of every celeb and their pet poodle. In fact, if you've been looking to finally go shorter, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

It's called the 'flippy bob' (or the 'hot flip'), and we think it's probably the most sophisticated and elegant hair trend getting around since the 'old money' bob (honestly, we're still not over this one).

And there's just something so nostalgic about the style that it's portalling us straight back to the 90s.

And it makes a lot of sense, really. With the revival of 90s grunge and everything Y2k, so many beauty trends are shifting back to some of our favourite looks from that era.

Want to see what all the fuss is about?

What is the 'flippy bob'?

If you've ever steered clear of short hair or a bob because it's 'boring' or you feel limited, this might just be the game-changing style you're looking for.

For the uninitiated, the flipped-up bob is basically a short (above the shoulder) bob that's characterised by its… flippy ends. Styled in a C-shape around the ear to the chin when tucked back, it's simple, fresh and chic. It's inherently nostalgic, yet somehow both parts timeless and modern.

See: Cameron Diaz in this specific dinner scene from My Best Friend's Wedding.

Image: My Best Friend's Wedding.

You know the vibe? While there's a classic, softer version that's still making the rounds, it's also kind of been reinvented in 2024 with a modern twist — making it look sleek, sophisticated and powerful.

So, whether you want to go for a soft curve or something sharper, it's one of those easy looks you can *actually* do at home. We love it when that happens!

All you need to do is smooth the hair (flyaways aren't part of the brief) using smoothing products or a blowdryer, and using a straightener, you've simply got to curve the ends in an upward motion to get that cute, flicked-up look.

And… voila! Told you it was easy.

Want some inspo? Keep scrolling.

Why is the 'flippy bob' trending?

Our celebrity friends, of course.

We recently spotted the look on Kendall Jenner, who switched from her signature lengthy brunette locks to a blonde bob. Wearing the flipped-up style on the Paris Fashion Week red carpet, the model and reality star looked every bit chic and polished.

undefined

And look, if Hollywood's 'It' girls are wearing their hair like this, it's officially a thing.

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri also wore a similar style to the Golden Globes earlier this year:

undefined

Seriously, though. How good does it look? We're into it.

There's also Lori Harvey, who just looks like the queen of elegance with her voluminous flipped bob:

undefined

Here's Julianne Hough rocking it on her super cropped style (just tell me this doesn't scream 'power'):

undefined

And Carey Mulligan wearing it on her choppy bob:

Image: @jennychohair

Swoon!

There's also Kourtney Kardashian Barker's side-part version of the trend:

undefined

And Hailey Bieber's been a fan for literally agessss, repping the sleek, slicked-back version of the style:

Image: @haileybieber)

More recently, there's also our friend Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her signature hair has now become a viral meme because apparently it's a pre-requisite for every girl named Whitney in Utah. We don't make the rules.

undefined

Brb while we just call our hairdressers.

Would you try the 'flippy bob' hair trend? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: TriStar Pictures/My Best Friend's Wedding.