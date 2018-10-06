News
dating

The secret 'Cheerio' game flight attendants are playing that you might be at the centre of.

In every workplace, there are inside jokes and bizarre games co-workers play with one another. Apparently, flight attendants are no different to the rest of us.

In a Cabin Crew forum, a senior cabin crew member of an Australia airline said they play a game called the “cheerio game”.

The rules of the game are pretty straightforward.

Once you see a passenger you think is attractive, simply farewell them at the end of the flight by saying, “cheerio”.

“There’s the cheerio game you can play when passengers disembark,” the user explained.

“When you’re standing there going ‘buh-bye, thank you, take care’ etc. when you see someone you fancy, you say ‘cheerio’.”

“You need to do it with a buddy and the challenge is to keep a straight face.”

The game is so subtle you might just miss it.

Or alternatively, by the time you may have registered the indistinct, barely existent come on, you’re half way to baggage collection.

So next time you’re on a plane, keep your ears peeled and you might find yourself at the beginning of a beautiful, albeit unique, airport love story.

Gu3st 2 years ago

I've...I've never had a cheerio.
Look off into distance segues to sad montage. George Michael's 'Never gonna dance again' plays.

random dude au 2 years ago

It's most likely attributable to those guilty feet that have no rhythm - yeah, even to this day I'm wondering what the hell that even means.

Gu3st 2 years ago

Well, if you're wondering, maybe everyone is, because although it's easy to pretend, I know you're not a fool.

Guest 2 years ago

A flight attendant friend of mine said they also say "See you next time" if they don't like you.
So harsh!

