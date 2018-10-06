The secret 'Cheerio' game flight attendants are playing that you might be at the centre of.

In every workplace, there are inside jokes and bizarre games co-workers play with one another. Apparently, flight attendants are no different to the rest of us.

In a Cabin Crew forum, a senior cabin crew member of an Australia airline said they play a game called the “cheerio game”.

The rules of the game are pretty straightforward.

Once you see a passenger you think is attractive, simply farewell them at the end of the flight by saying, “cheerio”.

“There’s the cheerio game you can play when passengers disembark,” the user explained.

“When you’re standing there going ‘buh-bye, thank you, take care’ etc. when you see someone you fancy, you say ‘cheerio’.”

“You need to do it with a buddy and the challenge is to keep a straight face.”

The game is so subtle you might just miss it.

Or alternatively, by the time you may have registered the indistinct, barely existent come on, you’re half way to baggage collection.

So next time you’re on a plane, keep your ears peeled and you might find yourself at the beginning of a beautiful, albeit unique, airport love story.