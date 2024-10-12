This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

Your skin is doing okay but can it be better?

As a dermal therapist, I think yes. That's our job.

To see your blindspots and arm you with the right treatments and in-depth knowledge about skin health as well as the science behind skincare, which will take your skin to the next level.

You see, no matter the consultation, there are always tiny tweaks I help my clients make to get the most out of their skincare.

So let's go through a few common mistakes that pop up in clinic time and time again, that might make you stop and think 'hey I think I do that'; because honestly, implementing a simple tweak into your routine, may just help take your skin from an eight to a 10.

Watch: The Clean Beauty Myth. Post continues below.

1. Do less.

So many people I speak to are doing too much — to the detriment of their skin. As a Dermal Therapist, there is a reason I don't recommend 10-step skincare routines. Your skin doesn't need it.

If you are using more than three serums in one go, you need to pull back and reassess. More skincare doesn't = better results, but it could potentially impair your skin barrier and clog your pores.

Everybody needs to start with a gentle cleanser, moisturiser, SPF and build from there.

2. Consistently apply the correct amount of SPF.

If you are not consistently wearing SPF then you can wave the results from your active skincare goodbye — but if you are, ask yourself, are you wearing enough?

The SPF in your makeup doesn't count, and if you are sparingly applying an SPF then you may not be getting the adequate coverage either. You need ¼ TSP of SPF for your face, or ½ TSP for face, neck, ears. This is a handy guide to keep in mind when you're applying.

It's actually quite a bit when you think about it, and making this tiny tweak will affect how quickly your pigment concerns lighten, acne marks fade and how effectively it addresses your age management concerns.

Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF50+ Ultralight SKINSCREEN 75ml. Image: Adore Beauty.

3. Cleanse for longer.

Would you brush your teeth for 10 seconds and be done with it? No. Then slow down your cleanse. Why do we rush this step?

We need to get our makeup and SPF off our skin in order for our serums (which we all invest in), to actually do their job.

Dry your face with a white towel and see if any makeup transfers post cleanse. Is there makeup on that towel? Then you need to be cleansing for longer or changing your cleanser to one that actually removes your makeup.

A gentle exfoliating cleanser PM can help, although be mindful of other actives being used alongside it.

Cosmedix Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser. Image: Adore Beauty.

4. Exfoliate less.

Fun fact: over-exfoliating will lead to breakouts.

While some skin types thrive off exfoliating regularly, there are many that don't, so you need to be very mindful about your skin type, as well as your level of sensitivity and the types of exfoliants you're using in your skincare routine to assess whether they're the right ones for you.

You also need to ensure you're moisturising correctly and giving back to the skin so it's not getting stripped. And if you're confused? This is where it can help to chat to a professional.

For post-exfoliation try:

Aspect Hydrating Serum. Image: Adore Beauty.

Aspect Super Moisturising Complex 50g. Image: Adore Beauty.

5. Own a cleanser withOUT actives.

Following on from our over-exfoliation chat, if you don't own a gentle cleanser then you need to invest in one. A lot of people I speak to don't even realise they're using an exfoliating option, then add some active serums to the mix and wonder why their skin is freaking out.

Your skin thrives off *balance*.

Yes, if you love an exfoliating cleanser, use one, but think about having a cleanser withOUT any actives in your routine as well so that you don't end up over-stripping your skin. Just because you can combine all of your actives doesn't mean you should.

Aspect Gentle Clean Facial Cleanser. Image: Adore Beauty.

Finally...

Just a couple more quick and easy expert tips for you:

Your concerns = your guiding light.

This one is going to be quick and straight to the point — why do you use the skincare you use? Your skincare should be targeting your skin concerns. You need to know what you are using and why.

Invest in clinical treatments.

Too many people rely on their skincare alone, which is fine. Using the right skincare can get your great results and to be honest, your skincare should always come first. However, clinical treatments will boost your results and there are many skin concerns where you actually need clinical treatments to address your concern and your skincare will not help. Food for thought!

For more from Yadira Galarza Cauchi, click here.

Feature Image: Adore Beauty.