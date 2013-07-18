lifestyle

Goodbye Meme: the 'First World Problems Meme' is officially over.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

I think we can safely say that the First World Problems meme has officially gone to meme heaven.

It kind of died when it became its own first world problem: “Wanna make a first world problem joke but can’t because it’s become too mainstream to make first world problem jokes” became the main first world problem joke.

Yeah. What a first world problem.

Anyway, in an attempt to officially put this meme to rest, we thought we’d put the best of the best in a little collection for you.

Goodbye meme. Goodbye.

