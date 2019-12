Have you ever looked at your cat and thought, "My, that would make a fetching beard"? You're in good company, it seems. This is the latest internet photo trend and we're loving it. Check out the full range of pics at Buzzfeed.

catbeard1 Not even Megan Gale could resist getting involved in the catbearding phenomenon.

Catbeard1

Catbeard2

Catbeard3

Catbeard4

catbeard8

catbeard9

catbeard7

catbeard10

catbeard11

catbeard12

catbeard13

catbeard14