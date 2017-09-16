Extremely important Bachelor news: Matty J and Laura just made their relationship official.

There’s one thing about dating and relationships in 2017 that we know for sure: if it’s not on Instagram, it didn’t really happen.

That’s why the whole of Australia anxiously awaited the arrival of our newest Bachelor couple’s first loved-up selfies after declaring their love for one another on Thursday night’s dramatic finale.

We couldn’t eat. We couldn’t sleep. We couldn’t function until we had proof the love is REAL.

Thankfully, on Friday afternoon, our wish was granted, with Laura posting a series of almost-too-adorable-to handle snaps on social media.

“Cats out of the bag kids,” she wrote, alongside an image of her new 30-year-old partner kissing her cheek.

The 30-year-old accessories designer added that she was "utterly smitten" with Matty.

The Bachelor himself also shared a message on Instagram, thanking the 21 other women who "took a massive risk" by applying for the show.

"Thanks to all the amazing women who took a massive risk in the hope of falling in love," he wrote.

"Especially one person in particular. Finding you was better than I could have ever dreamed."

Speaking to Now To Love just a day after their love was finally able to be revealed to the public, Laura and Matty said they had a "low-key" night watching the finale.

"We just got a couple of bottles of champagne and ordered room service," Laura said, adding that it felt "very good" to finally be able to announce the relationship.

She also said the pair were only able to see each other "every few weeks" while the show was still airing.

"We would have secret meet ups... every four-five weeks. It was a long stint in between, "she said.

"It was usually somewhere pretty remote, the back-end of nowhere, where there would be no prying eyes.

"We couldn't go out and go and get a coffee or anything like that."

