'I would have told my 22-year-old self to run.' Firerose has spoken about her 'isolating' relationship with ex Billy Ray Cyrus.

If things weren't already looking grim for Billy Ray Cyrus, they certainly are now.

His ex-wife Firerose has given a new interview with Stellar in which she opened up about her relationship with Cyrus as well as their divorce.

You might remember that the couple got divorced in June and things got really messy really fast. Cyrus obtained a temporary restraining order against Firerose to stop her from accessing his money, claiming she overcharged his account without his knowledge. Firerose then accused Cyrus of "years of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse" and alleged that he restricted her access to income and career opportunities.

Now, Firerose has made some damning claims about Cyrus' alleged behaviour throughout their relationship.

"When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back," she said.

The two first met on the set of Hannah Montana when Cyrus was 48, and Firerose was 22 and auditioning for the show.

"She told me she'd had an audition and I said, 'Well, I'm sure you got the job,'" Cyrus recalled to People.

Cyrus was still married to Tish Cyrus at the time, however, Firerose and Cyrus only reconnected in 2021 when collaborating on music together.

"My gut instinct, honestly, was: What does this guy want?" Firerose said of those early days. "I probably should have had way better boundaries.

She also said that Cyrus only allowed her to have one guest at their wedding — her hairstylist.

"I was allowed to have her over because she was doing my hair. It was quite hurtful, in retrospect, and it breaks my heart."

She also spoke about the intense isolation she felt as a result of her relationship with Cyrus. As their relationship progressed, Firerose said that she began distancing herself from family and friends. At the time, she didn't see it as the red flag she does now, in hindsight.

"My family and friends all had the same experience: me withdrawing and pushing them away. The way I experienced it was: 'Oh, he's just really protective.'"

"All of a sudden, instead of being my normal lively, outgoing self, I became very introverted unless we were working or together in public, where I'd often try to be overly positive as I was scared to let anyone see how devastatingly withdrawn I'd become," she said.

Firerose has said that the reason she is sharing her alleged experience is to remind others that situations like these are "much more common, unfortunately, than anyone would like to think."

"Now, with a bit of distance, I can say there is no person that has the power to actually destroy you. We can really get through anything. If you can survive what you have, and come out of it and still be grateful, and have a heart full of joy … that's a powerful thing," she said.

