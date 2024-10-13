'I would have told my 22-year-old self to run.' Firerose has spoken about her 'isolating' relationship with ex Billy Ray Cyrus.

If things weren't already looking grim for Billy Ray Cyrus, they certainly are now.

His ex-wife Firerose has given a new interview with Stellar in which she opened up about her relationship with Cyrus as well as their divorce.

You might remember that the couple got divorced in June and things got really messy really fast. Cyrus obtained a temporary restraining order against Firerose to stop her from accessing his money, claiming she overcharged his account without his knowledge. Firerose then accused Cyrus of "years of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse" and alleged that he restricted her access to income and career opportunities.

Watch Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose "searching for UFOs" on her Instagram. Article continues after video.



Now, Firerose has made some damning claims about Cyrus' alleged behaviour throughout their relationship.

"When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back," she said.

The two first met on the set of Hannah Montana when Cyrus was 48, and Firerose was 22 and auditioning for the show.