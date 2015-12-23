News
entertainment

The most popular thing on Netflix at the moment isn't a tv show or movie.

There is currently a video of a fireplace trending on Netflix.

That’s it. A fireplace.

The hour-long “visual experience” (for want of a better word) is called “Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home”.

And against our better judgement, it’s actually incredibly transfixing.

In case you were incredulous that this video is a work of brilliance though, we have a snippet of fireplace that we’re fairly confident will convince you of its worth.

After a mere three minutes, you will be lulled into a fire-induced state of zen, we promise.

