'I found out our baby girl isn't mine while reading my girlfriend's journal.'

It’s probably never a good idea to snoop in someone’s diary – you’re almost guaranteed to find out something that you really didn’t need to know or get your feelings hurt.

For one stay-at-home dad, reading his girlfriend’s diary revealed a shocking secret; his daughter is not biologically his.

“Found out the little girl I was raising isn’t mine when I found my gf’s journal,” a man revealed on anonymous site Whisper. “If I leave, all three of us are screwed.”

18 others also took to the secret-sharing site to tell their stories about finding out they’re not the biological fathers of their children. Their stories range from shocking to surprisingly heart-warming.

One man revealed that his partner deceived him by using a technicality.

“After five years I found out the child was not mine,” the man wrote. “Her excuse was ‘I just said I was pregnant, I never said the baby was yours.'”

Other men were understandably bitter.

"I know this baby isn't mine," one man revealed. "Just waiting on this income tax cheque and I'm leaving her!"