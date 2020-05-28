News
'He saved $850,000.' The insidious, invisible type of abuse Australia isn't talking about.

Tags: digital-storytelling , it-was-invisible

sd 3 days ago
I didn’t realise how abusive my relationship with my ex was until after it ended. Everything was very normalised, I thought I was the problem. For example: to access child support funds, i was told direct debit wouldn’t work for him, it kept bouncing back, so he gave me a handy card. That if I did anything wrong he would say I stole it. That I needed to ask in advance if it was okay to get that money. I would text, and wait sometimes days for a reply before I could access it. He would changed the pin code every time, so I would have to ask each time for a new one, it’s how I had confirmation it was okay. One of his exes after they split and she had realised who he was, she told me to go backs and look at the PIN numbers because they all corresponded  to words, they were all defamatory names he use to call me. He told people I would make him pay double - to this day I get less than what he was required because He threatened to leave the country and not pay a cent, and so I just do what I need to do to get by. 
feegree 13 days ago
For me, the financial abuse was mostly in the form of just not contributing. Forced his way into my home, refused to contribute to rent, utilities, paid $20 a week towards food. Most of his money went on his credit card debt, drugs and alcohol. When he was working and doing better with his addictions, he saved thousands and claimed that it was 'his' money because he earnt it, whereas my money was from the government (overlooking that I worked all day as a parent and homemaker AND had a part time job). When I left for a refuge with our son, he got to keep the house, every stick of furniture which had all been mine, my whitegoods, my car, and many of our belongings. 
He had been homeless with only what he could carry when he first moved in. 
