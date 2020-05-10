When your home is more dangerous than the virus: The hidden toll of lockdown.

Financial abuse

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been globally devastating, and factors like job insecurity and financial instability pose a specific risk for a less well-known form of DFV - financial abuse.

“We know financial abuse occurs in the vast majority of abusive relationships,” Moo Baulch, Head of Customer Vulnerability at Commonwealth Bank, told Mamamia.

Approximately one in four women and one in thirteen men in Australia have experienced violence by an intimate partner, and among those who seek support, up to 90 per cent are also affected by financial abuse.

According to Baulch, financial abuse can initially “come under the guise of being caring”.

“Like, ‘I know you’re not good with those sorts of things.’”

It’s also a type of coercive control that “occurs across every single demographic”.

“You could be incredibly wealthy on paper. You might have your name on a family trust, you may have three or four cars in your driveway, you might have…for all intents and purposes a large amount of money in your bank account.





“But if you don’t have access to any of that, or you don’t have any oversight of that, or control of that, then we would consider that financial abuse.”

The inherent gender inequality when it comes to money (like the gender pay gap, and the socialised expectation that men will handle finances in a relationship), means many victims of financial abuse are often unaware of what’s happening.

“When we talk about financial abuse we often think about someone coming home and taking all the money from the pay packet, and that physical thing of removing their partner’s money,” Baulch said. The reality, however, is that it’s far more complex.

“It’s also things like stopping [a person] accessing Centrelink benefits or childcare benefits, or refusing access to a bank account or a credit card.

“It might be coercing them to do those sorts of things against their will. And then we see this really awful, insidious stuff where that power and control is so focused that it’s… 'I want to see all your receipts for this week, I want you to keep a diary of what you’re spending money on, and you need to justify every single expense to me.' It might be stopping somebody from being able to pay bills, access to resources from the outside, like a car or money for petrol.”

Controlling the ability to leave

Money, for many of us, is a proxy for freedom. And using it as a tool of abuse can have a very real impact on a person’s capacity to leave a dangerous situation.

“For a lot of women, it can take many, many attempts before they can successfully leave. And often that will be because of finances,” explained Baulch.

“Often people will be trapped in a situation until they can come up with a safety plan in terms of being financially stable and independent and being able to rent or pay a mortgage.

“Using finances as something to keep somebody in a relationship is a very common technique. Particularly when there is a financial imbalance in the relationship to start with.”

“We know that it’s not easy to leave an abusive relationship, particularly if you’re experiencing financial abuse. But there is help available and the first step is reaching out for that help.

“There are several not-for-profit services that are available that can help someone who has been impacted by financial abuse. It may also be helpful to contact your bank to see if they can assist you with immediate management of your account(s), loans and other financial services such as insurance, superannuation. If you're a CommBank customer experiencing a domestic or family violence situation, you can speak to our specialist Community Wellbeing team about your financial needs. This includes situations of financial abuse.

“It can also be helpful to engage a financial counsellor. Financial counsellors provide free, independent and confidential information, support and advocacy to assist people who are experiencing financial difficulty.”

Field told Mamamia about her experience with a woman who came to seek help, and “didn’t have access to any of the bank accounts her partner had set up.

“This is very common that people will be given a certain amount of money each week to spend, and that’s not sufficient to actually leave the situation. It’s sufficient to maybe buy groceries for the week, but it’s not sufficient to get a hotel room or get extra petrol to leave the area.

“This particular person, when she left and tried to sort out her finances, she found that there were a large number of loans in her name that her partner had said just, ‘sign this’ and she never knew exactly what it was.”

The woman eventually discovered she had eight different loans in her name, equating to more than a million dollars.

“After she’d left, she was in a much more challenging position than she had been before,” Field said. And that’s how abusers get their victims to stay.

Of course, this psychological manipulation can’t be seen from the outside, but that doesn’t take away its power.