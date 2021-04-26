A letter to my abuser.

When we publish a story about financial abuse on Mamamia, we are invariably inundated with correspondence. Emails, messages, submissions - all sharing the nuances of abusive relationships where money and resources were used as a tactic of domestic and family violence.

We’re reminded time and time again that financial abuse is alarmingly common.

According to research published in 2017, more than 15 per cent of Australian women, and 7 per cent of Australian men, have at some point in their lives experienced financial abuse.

Despite the traditional understanding of financial abuse occurring in the context of a current or former romantic relationship, perpetrators can also be a family member, parent, or friend.

We know that financial abuse is a significant feature in many abusive relationships. Research suggests that among those who seek support for domestic and family violence in Australia, up to 90 per cent are also affected by financial abuse.