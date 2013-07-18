News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

One of the most frustrating songs of all time has been rewritten.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

If you were alive in the 90’s, you obviously had the Alanis Morissette album Jagged Little Pill.  You also probably spent a considerable amount of time confused about what the word ‘ironic’ means, since Morissette managed to write an entire song about irony that had no actual examples of irony in it.

A 90’s fave and one of Morissette’s most famous songs, Ironic became one of the most famous examples of not listening in English class coming back to bite you on the arse. It was also the song that gave English nerds brain aneurysms as they yelled out things like “THAT’S NOT IRONIC IT’S JUST UNFORTUNATE.”

Well, good news everybody: two hilarious women – Rachael and Eliza Hurwitz – have rewritten the song Ironic… So that it’s actually, really, finally ironic.

This should be required viewing in all schools (and for anyone who grew up with Alanis):

Do you love the rewrite of Ironic as much as us?

Tags: social-media , video , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended