One of the most frustrating songs of all time has been rewritten.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

If you were alive in the 90’s, you obviously had the Alanis Morissette album Jagged Little Pill. You also probably spent a considerable amount of time confused about what the word ‘ironic’ means, since Morissette managed to write an entire song about irony that had no actual examples of irony in it.

A 90’s fave and one of Morissette’s most famous songs, Ironic became one of the most famous examples of not listening in English class coming back to bite you on the arse. It was also the song that gave English nerds brain aneurysms as they yelled out things like “THAT’S NOT IRONIC IT’S JUST UNFORTUNATE.”

Well, good news everybody: two hilarious women – Rachael and Eliza Hurwitz – have rewritten the song Ironic… So that it’s actually, really, finally ironic.

This should be required viewing in all schools (and for anyone who grew up with Alanis):

Do you love the rewrite of Ironic as much as us?