The Stan Original Series Bump is coming to an end, but the final season has some surprises in store.

The Stan Original Series Bump has always held a special place in the hearts of Australian audiences.

Since the release of Bump season one back in 2021, local audiences (and those abroad) have fallen in love with the cast and the endearing story about an ambitious young girl who becomes a teen mom.

Well, not to bring you sad news but Bump season five is just around the corner and it is set to be the final instalment in the Charmers-Davis family's journey.

But let's not cry because it's coming to an end, let's feel joy because we got to experience it in the first place.

Take a look at the trailer for the Stan Original Series Bump.





What will Bump season five be about?

As to be expected the final season of Bump is going to heavily focus on tying up a bunch of character arcs.

However, showrunners have decided to stylistically tell these stories by jumping between present and future to help weave together how these beloved characters will end up.

The big focal points of Bump season five will undoubtedly hone in on Angie's (Claudia Karvan) health battle as well as celebrating Oly's (Nathalie Morris) second pregnancy.

Who is in the Bump season five cast?

It's really not hard to understand why Bump has been such a roaring success -- it's a culmination of fantastic writing and a stellar cast which has brough this world to life with aplomb over the past few seasons.

For the final season of this fantastic show, Bump will feature familiar faces from the cast including Nathalie Morris playing Oly, the spectacular Claudia Karvan reprising her role as Oly's mother Angie and Carlos Sanson Jr. in the part of Santi, Oly's partner.

Ioane Sa'ula, Nathalie Morris and Carlos Sanson Jr. in Bump. Image: Stan.

There will also be plenty of the supporting cast reprising their roles including Angus Sampson, Christian Byers, Steph Tisdell and tennis-star-turned-actor, Dyaln Alcott.

Bump is produced by Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan (what can't she do) and Kelsey Munro. Season five of Bump will be directed by Margie Beattie, Rebecca O'Brien and Ismail Khan.

And in other exciting news, the show's star Nathalie Morris will also be credited as a writer for the final season.

Why should I watch Bump season five?

We've banged on about how groundbreaking Bump has been for Australian television but did you know that it has officially clocked over as Stan's longest running original series? Pretty impressive stuff.

Besides being a shining pearl for local production there's no denying that this show packs a punch when it comes to heart and soul. The lives of the Charmers-Davis family has struck a cord with audiences and there's no doubt people will be eager to see how their story finishes.

To celebrate the final season, Stan is giving one lucky fan the chance to be an extra on Bump, which gives you the chance to meet the cast and experience what it's really like to be on the Bump set.

To enter, create a 30 second video of yourself telling Stan what you would like to see happen in season five of the Stan Original Series Bump. The winner will be judged based on the most creative entry.

You can enter here.

How can I watch Bump season five?

The brand new season of the Stan Original Series Bump is currently in production in Sydney. Every episode of Seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 are now streaming, only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.