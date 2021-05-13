5 fertility myths a doctor wishes you would stop believing.

While there's so much information and advice out there these days, the conversation around fertility can tends to be rather crowded. Confusing. Overwhelming. Scary as hell.

Our social feeds (and the Internet in general) are packed with people on their fertility journey, those who have tried some crazy treatment to help them conceive or those dishing out unsolicited advice on what you could be doing wrong.

It's a lot.

Especially if you're one of the folk who are struggling with infertility.

There's so much information and so many different opinions on the topic - it can be really hard to know what's true and what's just total BS.

That's why we had a chat with Dr Imaan Joshi, an accredited GP from Skin Essentials, to get to the bottom of the biggest myths of fertility.

Here's what you need to know.

1. Hormonal contraceptives don't cause infertility.

This is one of the most common myths getting around. If you search 'fertility' and have a slink around Google, chances are you'll come across something that says going on birth control will make it harder to get pregnant.

"No contraception, including permanent methods such as tubal ligation and vasectomy, are 100 per cent guaranteed to prevent pregnancy - any doctor who’s in the field has seen many examples of failed contraception," said Dr Joshi.

"As for hormonal methods, most of them work by altering the menstrual cycle, making pregnancy much harder. However, success rates even with 100 per cent compliance are still around 97 to 99 per cent effective for the best of them."

Bottom line? Hormonal contraception doesn't cause infertility.



"What people typically mean when they worry about infertility with methods such as the contraceptive pill (coming off it may delay return of periods for some months), or the IUD (which may cause up to 20 per cent of women to have no periods, which some women worry is abnormal/wrong), is the side effects of what may happen when they stop the contraception and are actively trying to conceive and it won’t happen immediately."

"However, there’s no evidence that any contraceptive currently on the market causes infertility," said Dr Joshi.

Turns out, if you've been on hormonal contraception for a long time - say 10-20 years - chances are you're struggling to conceive due to your age, not the birth control you're on.