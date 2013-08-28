These inspiring celeb body positive quotes will surprise you.

By AMY STOCKWELL.

Your mum might say some smart stuff about body image. Your best friend may give you self-confidence a boost. Your doctor may be preaching the gospel truth about taking care of yourself. But if the truth be known, it doesn’t always hit home until a celebrity says it. They are rich, popular and talented after all – they must be doing something right – who wouldn’t take their advice?

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is brought to you by our partners at Fernwood Fitness. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

So, here is a collection of cool body positive quotes by celebrities* that make sense and you should take on board:

“Box gap is not a thing. If you need to back up to a mirror and bend over to find out how you look, you are playing to the wrong audience.”

– Mickey Thyson, boxer and theatre critic

“If anyone tries to give you feedback on the appearance of your nether regions, they have revoked all rights to visit there. Borders closed. Sanctions imposed.”

– Major L. Abeya, first person to bring peace to the Middle East Region (and the Middle South Region)

“Brand label exercise wear is not essential. Looking good while you are exercising is an oxymoron. You are going to look rubbish. So why wear pants that ride up your crotch?”

– Laura Joan, sportswear designer and wedgie-hater

“If it is clean and it fits, wear it. Actually, if it is clean wear it. Forget that. Just wear it.”

– Thursday Pineapple Sprinkles, super smart person and daughter of a celebrity couple.

“Role models are fine. Roll models are better. Anyone who can do a forward roll is pretty awesome in my book.”

– Ripley Connor, role model with excellent neck strength