FLUFF: Fergie gives birth. Chooses name with serious rockstar cred.

The former front woman of the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, 38, has given birth overnight. The baby was born via cesarean section in LA and Fergie’s husband Josh Duhamel, 40, was present for the birth.

Fergie and Josh’s first child is a baby boy who has been named Axl Jack Duhamel.

The name was apparently inspired by Guns N’ Roses rockstar Axl Rose. Fergie performed with Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2011.

Fergie and Duhamel have been married since 2009 and have spoken to the media previously about how excited they were to become parents, declaring themselves ‘ready’.

3. Clint Eastwood is available. Repeat: Clint Eastwood is available.

In the market for an 83-year-old husband? Look no further. Clint Eastwood’s marriage of 18 years is officially over. Dina Eastwood, 48, confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had been living apart for over a year and are now planning to divorce. They have one daughter together, Morgan, who is 16.

Dina and Morgan briefly had a reality show in 2012 called Mrs. Eastwood & Comapny, and in the couple of very brief appearances Clint made, he looked to be in physical pain from the embarrassment of it all so… That may have had something to do with it.

Here’s some other sad celeb splits:

5. George Clooney and Sandra Bullock are an item! Except not really…



On the promo-trail for their latest film together, Gravity, Sandra Bullock and Gearge Clooney were having so much fun on the red carpet that the British tabloids got themselves into a bit of a tizz over relationship rumours. Apparently if you look each other in the eye YOU ARE DEFINITELY IN LOVE.

This is one rumour that virtually everyone on earth hoped the tabloids had got right for once. Sadly, they didn’t. Clooney and Bullock found the rumours so hilarious they felt the need to comment. Sandy said:

“…he was not making eyes. Maybe cross-eyes, but that is about the extent of his goggle eyes.” She then went on to explain that they have enough ‘dirt’ on each other to demand a certain “level of respect and understanding. I adore George.”

Clooney was less fun and just released a statement saying ‘We are just friends.’

Whyyyyyyyyyy?

At least watch the trailer of their new film here and dream about their perfect babies:

6. “Beyonce heals the sick and cures us all” said one star-struck viewer after watching this amazing behind-the-scenes video of the singer meeting her fans.

7. Someone who looks like Lena Dunham is on the cover of US Marie Claire

There has been some rumbling on social media that the cover barely looks like her, but she had something to say about that: “I’m not saying I am a great candidate for the cover of a fashion magazine. But I do love clothes. People are always surprised to hear that — they think I walk around in a washcloth or something.”

Fair enough. She also mentions in her interview how surprised she was to be asked to be on the cover:

“I do think it takes fashion magazines a minute to be comfortable with variations of any kind. Adele is one of the most beautiful women in the world, but every time I see her on the cover, it’s like a crop of her face and it’s just so boring at this point. It’s such a boring conversation.”

Here’s a couple more shots from her fashion shoot:

She also had some pretty awesome stuff to say about body image:

“My parents [painter Carroll Dunham and photographer Laurie Simmons] both have really healthy attitudes about their own bodies but also about the range of things that can be beautiful. But they also just always made me feel pretty and cool and smart, even in the moments when I have known — and still know — that my body wasn’t fitting into a traditional Hollywood idea of the female body.”

Ahh, Lena. You look so different with all that make-up on but we love you. And your parents.

8. Amanda Seyfried has the best dog of all the dogs.

Evidence:

Case closed.

9. A very witty grafitti artist wrote this on the side of David Schwimmer’s house:

Are we talking about the same Ross Gellar? Ross ‘PIVOT’ Gellar?

How could you ever say that guy isn’t cool?