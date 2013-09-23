Once you start reading the story of this girl's night out, you won't be able to stop.

Two guys appear suddenly by our sides, one with a little ponytail, one with extraordinarily curly hair. “What’s your name?” Pony shouts into my ear.

“Kelsey.”

“What was that?”

“Kelsey.”

“Elise, hi I’m (indistinguishable.)”

I nod and smile, raise my drink to my lips. Pony starts dancing, hips tilted towards me, arms stretched out on either side of me. I glance at Em, she’s been encircled in an identical manner. Curly is talking quickly into her ear and she turns her back against him and closes the gap between them, they squirm against each other to the tempo of Kanye West’s “Gold digger”.

“Where’d you go to school?” “Dural.”

“So you live in Cherrybrook?”

My entire lower body is aching as my shoe choice has shifted the centre of mass of my body forward, leaving my spine out of alignment since 8pm, meaning my calf muscles have been contracted and my knees under excessive force for over 7 hours now. This has been a constant reminder of how dumb my outfit is, and this poor guy is oblivious to the perverse, tense mood I’ve found myself in.

I lean into him, “So how’d you two pick between us before you came over? Talk me through your strategy.” He frowns at me. “Were you like, Ok you take the brunette, I’ll go the blonde, or did you base your preferences on another physical feature? Did you scissor/paper/rock us? Seriously, I’m curious as to how this works.” He laughs uncomfortably and glances at his friend, who now looks to be pantomiming sex with Em as they make out. He’s got the raw end of the deal. Pony raises his hands in an exaggerated shrug. I shouldn’t be asking these questions. I laugh ­we’re all friends, I’m just being funny and he pulls me in closer by my hips and turns me to face away from him and it doesn’t take long to feel his erection rubbing on my lower back.

Curly leans over and says to Pony “Are you picking up?”. I turn around abruptly and look at them both and they stare back at me awkwardly. My voice is hoarse and broken by now, so I mouth “No.” at them. I’m not playing the game properly, and they think I’m a bitch. I couldn’t give less of a fuck. I wanted this, but only on my own terms, and my naive hope at having sex on my own terms tonight had died a death a while earlier. I was done playing nice.

Dapper Friend has disappeared upstairs in a sulk, he’s escorted us here at his own cost and we were clearly not showing sufficient gratitude. Em was staggering around the stripper pole again and Ponytail has encouragingly handed me a random drink. It’s time to leave. I shout goodbye in his ear and he turns his face to meet my mouth sloppily with his own. I walk away feeling tremors down my aching legs, tugging my friend away from a disappointed Curly. The street outside is lined with people, some sitting on the curb, some coupled up and leaving in taxis. We’re immediately approached, two guys asking where a club called “Beachhouse” is. We admit to having zero knowledge of said establishment, but they’ve seen something they like in our stilted walks on the uneven payment and alcohol­glazed expressions. One of them puts his arm around my friend and says with an impressively straight face, “Hey girl, that’s a great rig you’ve got there.”

His advance seems in the moment to sum up the entire evening for me, the miscommunication between myself and the opposite sex. We want the same thing and ostensibly for the same reason- ­ sex, for pleasure. But I didn’t realise until tonight that what I needed was someone who was talking my language, of respect and intimacy and empowerment and individuality, even if just for one night. I laugh at the guy in front of me and at what seems to me the absurdity of his approach, and in a husky voice I mock him, “Great rig girl. Whatta ship. Look at dem sails.” He ignores me because Em is giggling and leaning herself up against him. Stoked by her reaction, he runs his hands up and down her body. His tall friend turns to me, sizing me up. “He is such a sleaze, right? I have to deal with this all the time. So disrespectful. Let’s get out of here, let’s go to Beachhouse and grab a drink.” His hand rests on my waist, stroking it lightly, and he looks deep with sincerity into my eyes.