News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

finance

What My Salary Gets Me: A 32-year-old tradie on $75,000 a year, who's paying off debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me series asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 32-year-old tradie shares her money diary.

Age: 32

Job: Tradie, civil construction

Income: $75,000 per year

Housing: I live in a shared apartment with one housemate. I have a slightly larger room and my share of the rent is $255 per week.

Watch: Simple Budgeting with a banana. Post continues below.

Regular expenses (monthly): 

Rent: $1020

Health insurance: $35

Phone: $116

Savings: $1000

Credit Card: $7000 

Assets: Car $3500

Netflix and Stan: $30

Spotify: $11 (family plan) 

Monday - Day One

Today I finally paid off my $28,000 loan. I've been paying it off for seven years and the last payment was $500. Before moving into construction recently I was on a much smaller salary and took a long time to get my budgeting butt into gear. 

In my job I work away, and I'm currently travelling all around QLD. I still pay rent but my expenses are low on the road and I only pay for food and leisure. Today I spent $10 on a coffee round, and $15 on lunch. 

My boss bought us dinner today which is a huge bonus!

Daily total: $525

Tuesday - Day Two

Again, I  only paid for my food today. I spent $15 on lunch but I repaid my boss' generosity and bought dinner. I got us sushi and it cost $35 for both of us. 

It was hot today and you build up a strong thirst working on the tools so I took advantage of the servo deal, two Powerades for $5. 

Daily total: $55

Wednesday - Day Three

I wanted a healthy lunch and dinner today so I grabbed some salad bowls and roast chicken from Coles, $18.50.

My boss and I split the money for dinner which was salad and a couple of steaks, $34 ($17 each).

I paid my phone bill today $115. I've just switched phone companies and got a new phone so it was a little more than what I used to pay but the service is great, especially when working in rural locations! 

Daily total: $167.50

Thursday - Day Four

Today was a good day! It's the day before pay day so my boss bought lunch and dinner - he's a good egg. 

I shouted the coffee, which was $10. 

No other expenses so more pennies in the bank!

Daily total: $10 

Friday - Day Five

Pay Day! Woohoo! But also rent day. My rent including my share of the bills comes to $546. 

My rego is coming up so to I put aside $300 to have that ready (nothing worse than getting a big bill you haven’t covered yourself for!) 

I also paid $150 off my never ending credit card debt and sent my mum $150 for a bit of coin that I owe her.

Daily Total: $1146

Saturday - Day Six 

I knocked off early and went to the pub. I had a delicious, juicy steak, chips with salad ($24)and washed it down with some schooners. 

I'm not sure how many we had, but by the time we left I was feeling pretty slippery so I’d say between shouts I spent roughly $70 on beer for the both of us!

I also spent $45 on a packet of cigarettes. (I’ll quit soon I promise!) 

Daily total: $139

Sunday - Day Seven

Today was a sabbath day and we rested - mainly to nurse our heads after the pub shenanigans! I spent the day laying on the couch, ordered pizza, my shout using the Dominos three pizza deal for $35.99. 

Daily total: $35.99

Weekly total: $2,078.49

Reflection:

This week was a bit higher in expenses as it was the fortnightly rent week. 

My boss and I share a lot of expenses so there’s a good balance of savings there, especially when he’s feeling generous.

My main focus this year was to pay off all my debt and build up my savings to $5000 by December.

So far my goal is on track for success! 

I’m paying sh*t off, saving cash and have plenty of play money left over. The new job and the pay increase has definitely helped improve that but as long as I stick to my “non-negotiables” plan of bills, rent, debt payoff and savings, finances are looking pretty good. 

You can catch up on our previous What My Salary Gets Me series here:

Feature Image: Getty

Tags: money , features , evergreen , what-my-salary-gets-me

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT