Israel has released previously withheld footage of female soldiers being taken by Hamas.

This story includes depictions of violence that may be distressing to some readers.



Israeli television has aired previously withheld footage of five female army conscripts being seized by gunmen during the Hamas raid that triggered the Gaza war.

The captives' families hoped the footage of the women's October 7 capture would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release.

The Netanyahu government used the release of the subtitled three-minute clip to national and international media as an opportunity to shore up support.

Hamas defended its fighters' conduct and called the video a bid to manipulate public opinion.

"These girls are still in the captivity of Hamas — please don't look away," Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told reporters.

"Watch the film — support Israel in bringing our people home."

The footage shows the young women, all of them terrified and some bloodied, being bound and bundled into a Jeep.

In one scene, a man tells one woman she is "so beautiful".

"I have friends in Palestine," one of the soldiers, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English.

"You are dogs. We will step on you, dogs," one of the gunmen can be heard shouting back in Arabic.

The Hostages Families Forum, which represents relatives of the 124 people — mostly civilians — still held by Hamas, said in a statement that the footage was recovered from body cams worn by gunmen who attacked the Nahal Oz base in southern Israel where the women served as surveillance spotters.

The publication was approved by the families of the five captives, the forum said, adding: "The Israeli government must not waste another moment; it must return to the negotiating table today."

Within hours, Netanyahu's security cabinet convened and authorised an effort to renew talks, which had stumbled over Hamas' demand that Israel end the Gaza war in exchange for all the hostages, an Israeli official said.

It was not immediately clear when or on what terms new negotiations might take place.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted in the October 7 attack led by Hamas.

Israel responded by launching an offensive to eliminate the Iranian-backed Islamist group in which Gaza health authorities say more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel's military says 286 Israeli soldiers have also been killed.

Netanyahu's government says continued military pressure will force Hamas to yield.

Hostage families fear their loved ones will not survive and that the women captives could be raped.

"So please, please do whatever you can to, to bring them home," Orly Gilboa, whose daughter Daniela is a hostage, told Reuters.

"They suffer there every minute, every second — and every minute is important."

Feature image: Getty.