ASK CHANTELLE: 'I'm curious about my G-spot. How do I find it... fast?'

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about the G-Spot. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email submissions@mamamia.com.au with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

'I'm curious about my G-spot. How do I find it... fast?'

Ok, so there is actually a little bit of debate about whether the G-spot exists in the scientific world, but most people do believe they have a ‘highly sensitive’ area inside the vagina.

The G-spot is this highly sensitive area, and it’s located about 2-3 inches (5-7.5cm) inside the vagina on the anterior wall (the side of your vagina closest to your belly).

It's easy to locate if you lie on your back and slide your palm down your stomach, with your palm touching your stomach, all the way down to your vagina. Then enter your vagina with 1 or 2 fingers and curl those fingers up (like you are saying ‘come here’ with your fingers) once they are 2-3 inches deep inside you.

You should now be able to feel your G-Spot with your fingertips. What does it feel like? Kinda… spongy. It should feel like the top of your palate in your mouth but squishier, slightly dimpled, but very soft to touch.

Now, some will find it very hard to find their G-spot, and I have an explanation for why.

The reason many vulva owners believe that they are unable to find their G-spot is actually pretty simple. You need to be aroused to find it. Meaning you can’t just stick your fingers in and expect it to be there.

If you are not adequately aroused, then it's going to be tough to find your G-spot or to derive any pleasure from it.

Why do you need to be aroused? Because just above the G-spot is an area called the urethral sponge, which contains nerves and glands.

One of these is called the Skene’s gland which engorges (gets bigger) and fills with fluid as you become aroused (this is the fluid that comes out if you ‘squirt’).

As the Skene’s gland swells and grows larger, it causes the G-spot nerves to become sensitive and protrude, becoming more prominent in your vagina canal.

So, good luck! I hope you find it!

And if you can’t, don’t worry.

Skene’s gland sizes vary considerably between vulva owners. If you have a small Skene’s gland, then your G-spot may not protrude, even when you are highly aroused.

This is also backed up by scientific research.Research shows that some women were found to have no Skene’s gland at all, meaning their G-spot could never become sensitive or swollen.

If this is you - just stick to the main pleasure zone, the clitoris.

