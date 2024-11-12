'What nobody told me about being a female carpenter. But should have.'

When Ashleigh Hiemstra decided to become a carpenter, she heard every reason why she shouldn't do it.

"It was always 'You'll be in the sun' or 'You're going to be up at 5am,'" Ashleigh told Mamamia.

Undeterred, she pushed ahead and completed her apprenticeship at TAFE. Today, Ashleigh is a qualified roof carpenter, builder and proud owner of Merge Building in Perth.

Along the way, she's juggled new motherhood, worked with family, launched her own business and is now mentoring the next generation of women in trades.

Ashleigh's journey didn't start with childhood dreams of hard hats and tool belts.

Growing up in an all-girls school, she wasn't exposed to the hands-on side of building. But during a gap year, as she began thinking seriously about her future, the idea of becoming a builder wouldn't go away.

"Looking back, I was a bit naïve," she laughed. "I didn't understand what it was going to take, but the real learnings had nothing to do with early mornings or getting sweaty."

Here are the seven biggest lessons Ashleigh learned as a female carpenter — things no one told her but that every woman considering a career in construction should definitely know.

1. Skill is more important than strength.

"There's a myth that construction is all about lifting heavy things. Men are naturally stronger, but I was never afraid to ask for help," Ashleigh said. Instead of risking injury to prove a point, she relied on her multitasking skills and precision — qualities that often gave her an edge.

"Women bring different strengths to the job, and that cautious approach often makes us better tradespeople because we avoid careless mistakes."

2. There's more help available now than ever.

When Ashleigh started out, financial support wasn't readily available. But today, the Women in Non-Traditional Trades Scholarship is changing that.

"If it had been around when I started, I would have loved to apply for this," she said.

The $5,000 scholarship can cover TAFE training costs and other expenses, easing the financial burden for women entering male-dominated fields like construction, science, technology, engineering and maths.

"It's a game-changer for women who want to break into the industry."

3. The "prove yourself" phase never really ends.

As an apprentice, Ashleigh constantly felt she had to prove herself.

"Every new site is like starting fresh, with people watching to see if you know what you're doing," she said.

Even as a business owner, she still encounters clients or crews who question her authority. But rather than let it wear her down, she's embraced it as motivation. "That extra effort builds your reputation and shows people what you're capable of."

4. There are supportive men in the industry.

"There's been a huge shift as the older generation retires," said Ashleigh. She thinks social media has played a role in exposing the building industry to women's potential. She's mindful of who she surrounds herself with, ensuring that her crew aligns with her values and super high standards.

She believes she's responsible for creating more great male allies: "My son's main role model for a builder is his mum, and I love that."

5. It's not a bad thing to identify as a "female tradie".

Ashleigh embraces her identity as a female builder, even if it means standing out. She flat-out refuses to wear pink boots, but only "because they don't come with a bumper" (for the non-tradie folk, that means they don't last as long).

She said that at first, she wore pink socks and nail polish but now she loves that her work attire is all about functionality because she doesn't have to stress about what she wears each day.

When it comes to labels, she's business-minded: "I'm fine being called a 'female builder' — it's a marketing advantage."

6. Resilience is essential.

"It took me seven years to get my registration," Ashleigh recalled.

The journey was long and tested her patience, but she learned to put firm boundaries around her work, managing her time and mental well-being with support from a psychologist and wellness coach.

Exercise, she said, is essential for her mental health. "No matter what career you're in, you have to be resilient."

7. You'll inspire others, whether you expect to or not.

Ashleigh didn't start out expecting to be a role model, but she's since found herself mentoring other women.

"I didn't realise just how many women were watching, looking for someone like them in trades," she said. Imposter syndrome made mentorship difficult at first, but now she sees it as an opportunity to create change.

Schools and young women reach out to her for advice, and she recently took on a work experience student who is now pursuing a pre-apprenticeship at TAFE. "It's so rewarding to see her doing well and being offered opportunities."

Ashleigh's hope for the future is that the industry will become more inclusive and that programs like the Women in Non-Traditional Trades Scholarship will make it easier for women to enter fields like construction and engineering. "If this program means one more woman can confidently step into a trade, that's progress," she said.

Her advice to other women considering a career in trades? "Don't let stereotypes or doubts hold you back. The industry needs diversity, and women bring unique skills and perspectives."

Because, as Ashleigh's journey proves, the path may not always be straightforward but it's absolutely worth it.

If you're ready to explore a future in trades, select a TAFE course to learn more about the Women in Non-Traditional Trades Scholarship.

