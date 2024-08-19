Felix Cameron and Lee Halley played brothers. Their real-life friendship is just as strong.

It was Felix Cameron's, (of Boy Swallows Universe fame), first time at the Logies, but you wouldn't have guessed it.

Wise beyond his 15-years, calm as a cucumber on the red carpet, and side-by-side with his on-screen brother Lee Tiger Halley, Cameron was the ultimate professional.

It was a surprise to no one who has watched the Netflix adaptation of the Trent Dalton novel that Cameron walked away with the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, as well as Best Actor on Sunday night. In his emotional acceptance speech, Cameron broke down in tears as he got to the part where he thanked his family and drama teacher.

"She had a saying that we were climbing a mountain. She never clarified whether it was Everest or the Dandenongs, but I think we got there," he told the audience.

It was definitely Boy Swallows Universe's night. It had ten nominations all up, winning five of them including, Best Miniseries or Telemovie, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Watch Cameron's speech below. Post continues after video.

But perhaps the sweetest part of the evening, was watching Cameron and Halley's #friendshipgoals.

From their riffing on the carpet talking about pulling out 'Raygun moves' if Cameron was allowed into the after-party (given his age, he isn't allowed in), to making fun of each other for their answers — it's obvious these two bonded hardcore off-screen.

Here's everything we know about the (on-screen) brothers and their relationship.

Felix Cameron.

From a town of just over 1000 people 64km out of Melbourne, Cameron calls Mount Macedon home.

His screen debut was Penguin Bloom in 2020 alongside Naomi Watts, which he auditioned for because, "they were looking for kids who loved the outdoors and were quite active," he told Star Weekly.

Only 10 at the time, Cameron said his country lifestyle helped him nail the character of Rueben.

Cameron (left) in Penguin Bloom. Image: IMBD.

Speaking to North Central Review, he admitted "I come from a creative family so have been around acting. But funnily enough I never aspired to be an actor."

"I just want to do jobs that make me happy and have interesting stories. Acting isn't the be-all and end-all for me, so a job has to be something I want to do," he added.

After the success of his debut, Cameron auditioned for Boy Swallows Universe which he found "intense." But he was "excited" when he landed the role of Eli.

"I loved everything about playing Eli, but my favourite was being able to show up on set and hang out with cast and crew [because] they were all awesome, talented people… My main highlights were stealing [the makeup department’s] mints every day and playing street cricket and footy in between filming scenes," he told Star Weekly.

Fans loved everything about Cameron playing Eli too, with the teenager receiving rave reviews for his performance.

But after his appearance at the Logies, it's clear it's not just his acting that's top-notch. His maturity and grounded personality was on show on the red carpet, with the 15-year-old answering journalist questions with smart, funny and interesting anecdotes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he admitted, "Yeah, I'll go to school, but not until Tuesday," after picking up his second award of the night at 11:30pm.

Lee Tiger Halley.

From Fremantle, WA, Halley already has a few acting credits to his name despite only being 18 years of age.

Alongside Boy Swallows Universe he has appeared in the horror series Crazy Fun Park and the film Featherweight. You might also recognise his face from the cover of the popular Craig Silvey novel, Honeybee.

On his audition for Boy Swallows Universe, Halley told STM, "I remember the first audition I did, and I remember getting a script, and it was just two pages, and maybe there were, like, two lines from my character."

His character Gus is mute for a large part of the novel and first two episodes of the series, and he had to really think about how to nail the character without words.

"Usually, with auditions, it’s four or five pages of heavy dialogue that you have to learn. But with this — I think there were just maybe those two lines.

"I remembered thinking, 'This character, he’s going to have to express so much through his eyes.'"

In his next role which he is currently filming, Halley is playing a WWII soldier in Beast of War. He has also been cast to play a young Bon Scott in a new film on the early life of the AC/DC frontman.

"Even at the auditions we became friends."

They say you can't fake chemistry, and Halley and Cameron certainly didn't have to try.

In Netflix promo for their show, Halley admitted "We naturally got along. Even at the auditions we became friends like straight away."

"Yeah definitely," Cameron added.

That bond only intensified over the course of five months of filming in late 2022/early 2023 in South-East Queensland.

On set Cameron said they "played a bit of cricket, footy" but also passed the time with lots of jokes and "stupid stuff."

So...typical brother shenanigans, it seems.

Halley was watching on with a big grin on his face as Cameron received his awards on Sunday night, with the young friends sticking close to eachother all night.

Halley cheering on Cameron.

Honestly, it doesn't get more wholesome than this.

Just two mates celebrating each other at their first ever Logies.

We're here for it.

Feature image: Instagram:@leetigerhalley/Getty