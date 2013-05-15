Wednesday's news in just two minutes.

1. Prime Minister Julia Gillard has officially introduced legislation to help fund The National Disability Insurance Scheme. The Prime Minister was brought to tears as she said:”Over the past six years, the idea of a national disability insurance scheme has found a place in our nation’s heart. In March, we gave it a place in our nation’s laws. Today we inscribe it in our nation’s finances. DisabilityCare Australia starts in seven weeks – and there will be no turning back.”

You can view the video here.

2. In Canberra last night, Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan delivered his sixth budget. The Government says it plans to have the budget back in the black by 2016.

This year’s budget was very much focused on finding savings and also laying out a long term plan to fund the Gonski education reforms and for DisabilityCare Australia. One of the biggest talking points from last night was the cutting of the baby bonus.

3. A Turkish woman who was the recipient of the world’s first womb transplant has tragically lost her baby. Twenty-two-year-old Derya Sert was born without a uterus. Derya received the transplant in 2011, and doctors later implanted an embryo using her own eggs. According to the Akdeniz University Hospital, the pregnancy had to be terminated because the fetus had no heart beat.

4. Images of Ariel Castro’s backyard have emerged and appear to show rolls of barbed wire and a length of chain. The photos were taken by a neighbour and shared by CNN overnight. Fifty-two-year-old Castro has been charged with abducting and raping three women – Amanda Berry, Michele Knight and Gina DeJesus – over a period of ten years. Since the women were freed last weeks, there have been reports that Castro kept them chained up in rooms of his Cleveland house.

5. Human Rights Watch has pointed to a video that has been posted online, in making their claim that a Syrian rebel cut out and ate the heart of a dead soldier. Apparently the video shows the rebel removing the heart and liver from the body and taking a bite. It has prompted widespread condemnation from all groups involved in Syria’s ongoing civil war.

6. Mums in the US are reportedly paying disabled tour guides to take their families on tours of Disney World so they can skip the queues for rides. According to The New York Post, “The ‘black-market Disney guides’ run $130 an hour, or $1,040 for an eight-hour day”. One mother told the newspaper: “My daughter waited one minute to get on ‘It’s a Small World’ — the other kids had to wait 2 1/2 hours.”