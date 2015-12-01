News
The Motherish Confessions: Yes, I have a favourite child.

Here’s where we post anonymous videos in which we share secrets from The Motherish staff, along with any submitted by you. The topic for each video can be anything; life, love, eating, snooping. Nothing is off limits, and no-one is revealed.

As much as we don’t like to admit it, parents do have favourites when it comes to their children. It doesn’t mean one child is always flavour of the day, but there are times when we’ll often feel more inclined toward one over his or her siblings.

So we got our parents to dig deep into their guilt and asked them who their favourite child is and why.

Missed last week’s The Motherish Confessions? Watch: When you knew it was time to ask for a divorce.

Get your confession in our Motherish Confessions next week; What’s the worst thing your in-laws have done? Comment below or email us info@themotherish.com.

