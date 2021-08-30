News
From tech gadgets to locally made treats: The best Father's Day presents to gift from afar.

This Father's Day is going to feel different for so many.

With restrictions stopping a lot of us from seeing loved ones (whether they live close by or overseas), millions of Australians will celebrate this Father's Day, Sunday, 5 September, over a phone call, FaceTime or Zoom. (Oh, and in case you missed it, here's 7 genius ways to celebrate when you can't physically be together.)

Watch: There's something special about the bond between dads and daughters. Post continues below.

Keeping this in mind, we've created a gift guide that features presents you can give your dad in person or from afar. With vouchers he can save for later and thoughtful gifts that'll fit in a satchel you can ship to him, here are 27 ideas for Father's Day 2021. Now, who's off to the post office?

Treats for at home.

Vero Cocktails Bottled Negroni, $75.

Image: Vero.

Father’s Day Superior Blend, from $15.50.

Image: Campos.

Sprinkle and Bake Handmade Chocolate Chunk Biscuits, from $12.

Image: Buy From The Bush.

Australian Distilling Co. Gin Set, $90.

Image: Australian Distilling Co.

Sweet Addiction Our Favourites Chocolate Gift Box, $79.95.

Image: Sweet Addictions.

The Gospel Australian Straight Rye Whisky, $90.

Image: Whisky Loot.

For the foodie.

Truff Hot Sauce, $31.95.

Image: Truff.

Saltbush Kitchen The BBQ Pack, $49.

Image: Buy From The Bush.

Take One Fish by Josh Niland, $55.

Image: Booktopia.

Tech gifts.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $99.

Image: Amazon.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand, $149.95.

Image: Apple.

V-Fitness Smart Activity Watch, $99.95.

Image: Big W.

Fashionable buys.

Aere LS Linen Shirt, $80.

Image: The Iconic.

Country Road Australian Cotton Heritage Sweat, $99.

Image: Country Road.

Nike Challenger Brief-Lined Running Shorts, $45.

Image: The Iconic.

Local Supply Blue Light Blocking Lenses HKG, $95.

Image: Local Supply.

Deus Ex Machina Deus Sun RX 4, $299.

Image: Specsavers.

Local Merino Wool, Silk and Alpaca Laggan Socks, $49.95.

Image: Buy From The Bush.

Polo Ralph Lauren Klarence Slippers, $69.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Oodie, $109.

Image: Oodie.

For his skin.

Stuff So Fresh Starter Kit, $50.

Image: Stuff.

Hunter Lab Daily Face Fuel, $54.

Image: Adore Beauty.

L'Occitane Baux Eau de Toilette, $79.

Image: L'Occitane.

And some gifts for when you don't know what to get.

Dark As Last Night by Tony Birch, $29.99.

Image: Booktopia.

Spend With Us Gift Card, $50.

Image: Spend With Us.

AncestryDNA Kit, $99.

Image: AncestryDNA.

Adrenaline Voucher, starting at $50.

Image: Adrenaline.

Feature image: Mamamia.

