From tech gadgets to locally made treats: The best Father's Day presents to gift from afar.

This Father's Day is going to feel different for so many.
With restrictions stopping a lot of us from seeing loved ones (whether they live close by or overseas), millions of Australians will celebrate this Father's Day, Sunday, 5 September, over a phone call, FaceTime or Zoom. (Oh, and in case you missed it, here's 7 genius ways to celebrate when you can't physically be together.)
Keeping this in mind, we've created a gift guide that features presents you can give your dad in person or from afar. With vouchers he can save for later and thoughtful gifts that'll fit in a satchel you can ship to him, here are 27 ideas for Father's Day 2021. Now, who's off to the post office?
Treats for at home.
Vero Cocktails Bottled Negroni, $75.
Father’s Day Superior Blend, from $15.50.
Sprinkle and Bake Handmade Chocolate Chunk Biscuits, from $12.
Australian Distilling Co. Gin Set, $90.
Sweet Addiction Our Favourites Chocolate Gift Box, $79.95.
The Gospel Australian Straight Rye Whisky, $90.
For the foodie.
Truff Hot Sauce, $31.95.
Saltbush Kitchen The BBQ Pack, $49.
Take One Fish by Josh Niland, $55.
Tech gifts.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $99.
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand, $149.95.
V-Fitness Smart Activity Watch, $99.95.
Fashionable buys.
Aere LS Linen Shirt, $80.
Country Road Australian Cotton Heritage Sweat, $99.
Nike Challenger Brief-Lined Running Shorts, $45.
Local Supply Blue Light Blocking Lenses HKG, $95.
Deus Ex Machina Deus Sun RX 4, $299.
Local Merino Wool, Silk and Alpaca Laggan Socks, $49.95.
Polo Ralph Lauren Klarence Slippers, $69.95.
Oodie, $109.
For his skin.
Stuff So Fresh Starter Kit, $50.
Hunter Lab Daily Face Fuel, $54.
L'Occitane Baux Eau de Toilette, $79.
And some gifts for when you don't know what to get.
Dark As Last Night by Tony Birch, $29.99.
Spend With Us Gift Card, $50.
AncestryDNA Kit, $99.
Adrenaline Voucher, starting at $50.
Feature image: Mamamia.