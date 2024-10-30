'I'm a personal stylist and these 5 trends are about to be everywhere.'

When you think of fashion weeks, high fashion might come to mind — everything designer, specific model looks, and, well, let's be honest, not exactly overflowing with diversity. That's what I used to think, too.

But let me tell you, Melbourne Fashion Week was the complete opposite. And don't come for me, Sydney, but Melbourne really steps it up each year with more diverse models, inclusive representation, and a strong focus on working with people from all walks of life.

The week wasn't just about high-end designers or industry insiders—it was a moment to celebrate all things fashion in Australia. Australia is such a multicultural country, and fashion should reflect that. It was about embracing different body types, perspectives, and styles, showing that fashion truly belongs to everyone.

For me, it wasn't just about spotting runway collections (though, of course, that's part of the fun); it's about how fashion spills onto the streets, mixing with everyday creativity and individuality.

What really stood out this year was how the runways brought back variety. After a few seasons of playing it safe (thanks, cozzie livs), you could feel the shift. Brands were bolder, more creative, and everyone wasn't dressed the same for once.

So, here are the trends that caught my eye this year that you're about to see everywhere:

Ties.

Ties were everywhere, and not in the way you'd expect. Forget the boardroom staple — this year, ties were reimagined in playful ways. Think ties layered over button-down shirts, paired with edgy suits, or even styled with oversized blazers and dresses.

One standout look was by Juvelle Behrendorff: a denim shirt with a red print tie topped off with a crisp white blazer and bold red pants. It was the kind of outfit that stops you in your tracks—unexpected but perfectly pulled together.

Charmed Necklaces.

Charmed necklaces are officially back, and trust me, they're much cooler than the ones we wore as teenagers.

This trend is all about personalising your jewellery—pieces that feel unique, tell your story, and add a little something extra to your outfit. TikTok has coined it 'Charmcore', and it's everywhere this season.

I spotted people mixing vintage charms with modern pendants, layering them up to create a look that's part statement, part sentimental with personalised charms. And yes, if you're wondering my charm collection is about to grow exponentially.

Looking for inspo? Check out the Paris Heart Charm Statement Necklace from Mimco—it's a great way to add a little personality to your style.

Paris Heart Charm Statement Necklace. Image: Mimco.

Dopamine dressing (AKA colour!)

If you've been wondering where all the colour went, you're not alone. The past few years have been a bit of a neutral zone, but Fashion Week was a colour explosion.

From the runway to the streets, bold hues were everywhere and people are finally back to embracing dopamine dressing.

There are so many ways to dip your toe into dopamine dressing. Think fun pops of colour in accessories — bags, shoes, scarves, even jewellery. You can keep your neutrals but throw in a little something extra to brighten up your look.

Bermuda Shorts.

Okay, let's talk about shorts. As a personal stylist, I know they can be one of those "hmmm, not sure about this" styles for many women. Trust me, I get it — shorts can feel tricky, and mini shorts?Definitely not for everyone and that's okay.

But here's the thing: Bermuda shorts were everywhere at Melbourne Fashion Week this year and they're about to become your new go-to. The longer length, the added coverage, and the comfort factor? It's all there.

Styled with everything from laid-back tees and slides to sharp button-down shirts and heels, Bermuda shorts were showing up in all kinds of fresh ways.

Whether it's denim, linen or something tailored, they're perfect for those days when you want to feel stylish but not too dressed up. Honestly, these are the shorts you didn't know you needed—until now.

Try these:

Denim Bermuda Shorts. Image: Sussan.

Feeling fancy?: Alexandra Berny Short, $159.

Berny Bermuda Shorts. Image: Alexandra.

Lace.

Lace is about to be the fabric of the season if you're looking to add some texture and something extra to your wardrobe.

I saw it all over the runways, from beautiful lace dresses and skirts to clever street style with tees layered over lace skirts – think Scandi meets Aussie style.

And don't panic—when I say lace, it's not all about sheer everything...

One standout look from the runways was the Fringe Lace Dress by Australian label, Oroton.

Fringe Lace Dress. Image: Oroton.

With butter yellow and lemon yellow being the colours of the season, it was hard to ignore this incredible dress.

The midi-length, bias-cut dress featured a flattering high waist and a deep V-neckline, topped off with delicate lace fringing. It had just the right mix of elegance and fun, proving that lace doesn't have to be all dainty and romantic—it can have a little edge too.

