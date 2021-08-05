"I've been living in it": 25 things the Mamamia team shopped this month in lockdown.

In July, the Mamamia team have been stocking up on new clothes, shoes and accessories to wear in lockdown and out the other side.

From comfortable loungewear to dainty gold jewellery, here are 25 things we shopped this month.

"Classic black Puma suedes because #comfy #sporty #chicathleisure." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"And this ASOS utility trench, because trench. I throw it over everything. It's fun to have a colour other than camel or beige." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

Image: Supplied.

Small Palms Pearl Choker, DM to enquire.

"From the lovely Lady Startup Small Palms I bought this choker and I'm in love. It's so delicate, fits well with all my other necklaces and feels so lovely." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this dress from Spell’s latest collection. Super flowy. The print is gorgeous. I plan to wear it the first time I leave the house." - Keryn Donnelly, Pop Culture Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"These beauties are handmade by Alexandra Zumbo! I love the green stones, especially now with my darker hair. Can’t wait to get out of lockdown so I can wear them out." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought these because literally all I wear is activewear now and I wanted a sneaker that was still cool enough to not give me separation anxiety from my Air Force ones. I love the colours and they are SO comfy to wear, perfect combo of fashion and function." - Rachael Bell, Production Manager, Video.

Image: The Iconic.

"These knit tights had been stalking me for months on socials and they just went on sale so I bought them! I love the colour and cut of them. Perfect for both staying in and going out." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

Image: Bassike.

"I did an ASOS order during Click Frenzy and got these bad boys that won't see the outside world till 2023." - Mikayla Floriano, Podcast Producer.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

"I self-soothed myself with a new pair of deeply impractical sneakers from Wittner. On sale of course for half price." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"I got these chunky gold hoops from Quay to liven up my WFH outfits." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this jumper after realising I own heaps of workout clothes but no jumpers to go with them. It's perfectly oversized and super comfortable. I've been living in it." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Nike.

Apple Watch, from $299.

"Is this fashion? I don’t know. But I bought it after contemplating it on and off for about two years and I love it." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied

"This set because who can afford Sporty & Rich? Not me." - Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive.

Image: ASOS.

"This tote because SO CUTE for the beach and back to work." - Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive.

Image: Nice Martin.

"And these because they were on sale and I couldn't resist." - Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive.

Image: ASOS.

"Since lockdown, I've ditched all of my bras for bralettes, so I ordered a few variations of this one. They match my favourite undies (see here) so I feel a little put together underneath." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Cotton On.

"I bought this necklace to jazz up my torso for Google Hangouts. (See me modelling it pre-call here.)" - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"Fashion and function with tech - I treated myself to these. Good for work and looking fancy while doing my outdoor exercise." - Siobhan Moran-McFarlane, Executive Producer, The Quicky.

Image: Bose.

"I got these for when we emerge from lockdown. I can already see myself wearing them with singlets and oversized sunnies!" - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Best&Less.

"I really wanted a wide-leg trackie to make me feel like I could bring a tiny amount of femininity/drama to my WFH soft clothes lewks. They are honestly the comfiest things ever and the fabric is so soft and lush." - Emma Gillespie, Senior Podcast Producer.

Image: The Iconic.

"As someone who is quite chestly-blessed finding off the rack blazers that fit AND can actually button-up is a challenge. Bought this blazer and the strategic placement of the button at the waist makes this an hourglass girl's dream. Plenty of room in the bust and it accentuates the waist which then leaves plenty of room for the hips." - Karen Alexander, Sales Manager.

Image: Portmans.

"I bought this Lucy Folk robe because every Lucy Folk item I've bought I've worn so much. Probably going to buy the matching shorts too." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.

Image: Net-A-Porter.

"Have been seriously eyeing this set off." - Jacqui Capel, General Manager, Social Squad.

Image: Shona Joy.

J-Clair Denim Shirt, DM to purchase.

"I bought both the denim shirt and stripy top because of this flat lay on the @__exteriorthestyleroom__ Instagram account." - Belinda Cook, Head of Audio Sales.

Image: Instagram/@__exteriorthestyleroom__

Feature image: Supplied.