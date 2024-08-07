The 12 fashion rules you've never heard of that will level up your outfit.

When we think of 'fashion rules', outdated commandments materialise like 'don't wear green and blue' or 'don't mix prints'. Fashion rules have historically been restrictive and controversial, but they don't have to be that way.

"Whenever I talk about fashion rules, I can almost always guarantee that I'm going to get people fired up and for very good reason, I mean most of us don't like being told what to do," explains fashion editor Leonie Barlow, mastermind behind the channel The Style Insider on YouTube.

"I always say that rules are meant to be broken... but I am hoping there will be one or two that may just get you thinking about little tweaks and adjustments that you can make to your outfits just to level them up a notch."

Here, she shares some of the lesser-known guidelines designed to elevate your clothing combinations.

Watch Leonie Barlow take you through her favourite fashion rules here. Post continues below.

1. Consider mixing it up.

Gone are the days of meticulously matching your shoes, handbag, and belt. The new approach encourages mixing different leather pieces for a more interesting look.

"I think when we try and match everything it almost looks a little bit contrived or a little bit too matchy-matchy. We're breaking an old rule," Leonie says.

For instance, you might pair shoes and a belt in the same leather while choosing a handbag in a contrasting colour or texture. This approach adds depth to your outfit and breaks away from the overly coordinated look of the past.

2. Think three points of interest.

Sunglasses, bag and buckled shoes follow the rule of threes. Image: Getty

To create a polished and finished look, aim to include three accessories or elements of interest in your outfit.

"This is just a reminder to add accessories to create that final finished look to an outfit (and to think about them in threes)," Leonie explains. "Whether it is some beautiful, chunky, modern earrings or a pair of sunglasses or a cool belt."

Alternatively, consider layering pieces like a knit tied around your neck or a t-shirt peeking out from under a sweater. These three points of interest add dimension and intrigue to your ensemble.

3. Rethink your approach to basics.

While investing in high-quality basics has long been touted as a fashion must-do, it's not always necessary to spend a fortune on these items.

"This [tip] is probably going against the grain a little bit, and that is to not necessarily focus on spending a lot of money on your basics," Leonie advises.

"I know that flies in the face of... where you spend the most on those basic foundation pieces. Yes, there's a lot to be said for that, but it isn't a hard and fast rule that has to be followed."

Look for well-made basics in good quality fabrics without feeling pressured to break the bank. There are often affordable options that can serve you just as well as more expensive counterparts.

4. Embrace black in summer.

Image: Getty

Contrary to the belief that spring and summer wardrobes should be filled with bright colours and florals, wearing black is emerging as a key trend.

"One of the trends this Spring/Summer is black, and top-to-toe black," explains Leonie. "Black is in fact a beautiful colour to wear in the summer. It's a change in fashion thinking and I like that because I do think it's really important not to limit ourselves."

If you feel great in black, don't hesitate to wear it year-round, regardless of the season.

5. Consider the three-colour rule.

This hack involves combining three colours that complement each other well.

"If you're in doubt about an outfit and you're not sure whether it's working, there are numerous groups of three colours that will always work well together, so it's almost like a formula and a bit of a sure thing," Leonie advises.

Some examples include cream, camel, and black; burgundy, blue, and grey; or denim with chocolate brown and white. Experiment with different combinations to find what works best for you.

"These three colours just tend to add dimension to an outfit rather than just wearing all one colour or looking too monochrome."

6. Mix black and navy.

Forget the old rule about never wearing black and navy together. These two colours can create a chic and stylish combination.

"I'm putting it out there that the new rule should be that we can absolutely wear black and navy together, I think it looks super chic," Leonie says. "I've been seeing quite a bit of it on the runway and in street style images."

So, channel your inner neutral runway moment (ala Max Mara) and experiment with mixing these classic hues.

7. Rethink belts.

Don't feel obligated to wear a belt just because your pants or jeans have a place for one. While belts can be a great accessory, they're not always necessary.

"I think in the past we've always felt inclined to wear a belt if you've got belt loops there and ready to be used," Leonie says. "I'm constantly seeing lots and lots of jeans and pant outfits where there are loops but there are no belts."

An outfit can look more stylish and streamlined without a belt, so feel free to skip it.

8. Contrast, contrast, contrast.

Image: Getty

Adding contrast to your outfits can make them more visually interesting. For example, pair delicate ballet flats with chunky wide-leg jeans.

"Sometimes the best outfits are made by creating some contrast," Leonie says. "Just that sort of tension between them creates an interesting and well-rounded outfit.

"So, if you're looking in the mirror and looking at an outfit that you've put together and you're just not sure if it's working think about the contrast rule."

A good tip if you're feeling like your fit is a little one-dimensional.

9. Perfect your wide-leg pants.

When wearing wide-leg pants, ensure they are the right length—ideally just brushing the top of your shoes.

"People are opting for a pair of wide leg pants that fall in no man's land," says Barlow. "They're not really long, they're not too short, they're just sort of somewhere in between."

Don't limit wide-leg pants to office wear; they can be styled casually with t-shirts or summer sandals for everyday looks. Also, you may want to consider owning two pairs: one for flats and another for heels.

10. Embrace matchy denim.

While mixing denim washes used to be the norm, this new trend embraces matching denim pieces. If you love the all-denim look, don't be afraid to lean into the 'Canadian tuxedo'.

"It looks good [to have monochromatic denims], so don't get too fixated on old ideas of how to style it," Leonie says. "If they are in a similar wash...it just makes styling sense."

11. Reconsider black boots.

Consider novelty boots to tie the look together. Image: Getty

Black boots aren't always the best choice for every outfit. Sometimes, they can clash with certain looks.

"I know a lot of us have fallen into that trap, of 'if we only buy one pair of boots, we buy them in black.' But black isn't always best, in fact, black can be super heavy and just kill an outfit," Barlow explains.

Consider other neutrals like tan, metallics, or animal prints, which can be more versatile and create better-balanced outfits.

12. Master monochrome dressing.

When opting for monochrome outfits, ensure that the colours you choose are in the same tone.

"One of the rules that I do think we need to follow when it comes to monochrome dressing is to make sure that the colours that we choose are in the same tone," Leonie advises.

"So, warmer shades work best with warmer shades and cooler shades work best back with cooler shades."

This attention to tone matching can make your monochromatic outfit look more cohesive and well-put-together.





Feature Image: Instagram/thestyleinsider