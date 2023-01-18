'Stop with the cut-outs': 25 women on the things they want to see less of in fashion.

"Dear fashion. Stop making dresses with cut-outs. Grown women do not want that sh*t. Thanks," Mia Freedman wrote via Instagram over the weekend.

And it resonated with hundreds of women feeling exactly the same - tired of not being represented by fashion labels, or having their needs considered by clothing manufacturers.

Seriously, it's 2023: why is it so hard to find a dress with adjustable straps?

So whether it's serious matters like the complete inconsistency of sizing, to the fact that so many pants these days have FAKE POCKETS (why???), Mamamia spoke with 25 women about the things they want fashion to ever so kindly stop doing. Immediately.

25 things women want to see less of in fashion.

"Turning a gorgeous dress around to see it's backless. So frustrating."

"A store ordering 1000 garments that are a size four and six, but only one or two size 12,14,16. That's despite the fact these sizes represent the most common body type and size in Australian women."

"Just like Mia Freedman, I can't stand under-boob cutouts on tops, dresses, etc... my boobs never fit in them and I'm always afraid of a slip."

"Being tall and NOTHING fits length-wise. Whether it be shirts, pants, shorts, swimwear and especially dresses. And when you get the bigger size, it just gets wider with no length added. Plus, every damn thing is cropped at the moment, and for us long torso gals it's more like a shrug."

"I fall in love with the fabric, colour, length and then try the complicated maths of how to wear it without my bra being completely visible. Cue heartbreak."

"If and when plus size clothing is available in-store, it's always another section, at the back of the store, one or two racks."

"Knee-high boots are always so small! My thick calves never fit."

"Low-rise is the devil. Nor is it very inclusive to most female bodies. I hate it."

"Weird sleeves that end with an elastic cuff halfway up the upper arm, [which] then cuts into my flesh. I personally prefer a sleeve to end at the elbow, wrist or to have no sleeve - not in the middle of the arm, please."

"Finding a cute top or basic shirt only to find it has a cringe quote on the front."

"Greenwashing - when fast fashion brands release a 'responsible' line. Either make all your clothes responsibly or be honest."

"Trying on a tailored shirt that fits my shoulders but then the buttons gape. I go to the next size up to fit my bust and I look like I'm wearing a tent!"

"There are barely any brands that make petite pants. I always have to alter mine. Although it allows me to get them just right, I forget about it or don't get around to it. I would love the convenience of buying pants that already fit."

"White tops being see-through! ALL the time."

"Clothing manufacturers, please could you check the following: Can I put the garment on alone, and do up the closure without dislocating something? Lots of people wear bras; will the straps, back or sides hang out while wearing this garment, transforming the overall look? Am I able to comfortably walk in it, and when I sit down will it ride up embarrassingly, or gape at the front even more embarrassingly? Also, please note: we can alter your dresses to make them daringly short if we feel the need to, but we can't make them LONGER."

"Linen that has no give."

"If I walk into a shoe shop one more time and see a clear heel, I will be very grumpy. I don't want anyone seeing my toes... and I don't want to see anyone's toes squished into a clear, uncomfortable heel."

"Fake pockets! What? Like we don't carry things too?"

"Dress linings that are really short or very poor quality. So many of them aren't even half the length of the actual dress or skirt, so you just have this crappy miniskirt thing under a dress."

"Sizing needs to be more streamlined - a garment in one store marked as a 10 is the same size as a similar garment marked a 14 in another."

"Soles of shoes that are super slippery - where is the grip? It costs a bomb to keep getting shoes re-soled just so we're not sliding around everywhere when walking."

"Every fitted sports top is a crop top at the moment. I love my body but don’t want my [stomach] hanging out between the crop top and top of my leggings."

"So many dresses don't come with adjustable straps! Come on..."

"Swimwear that markets itself as offering 'full bum coverage' but it's only the width of half a bum cheek, if you're lucky."

"Clothes online are usually modelled by a size eight and increasingly [you see] a size 16/18 [model]. I wish they would use a 12/14 model as well."

Fashion brands - the women of Australia have spoken.

