Do the Farmers have sex with their 'wives'? One Farmer Wants A Wife contestant is spilling the tea.

If you've ever wondered if the fellas on Farmer Wants a Wife have sex with the women before selecting their special lady, wonder no more.

Farmer Tom Boyer might have left the show with his winner Sarah Cranley but his runner-up Krissy Smith is spilling all the details about what actually happened in the series. And yep, sex was had!

Krissy revealed they had sex on their 24-hour date and they kept on bumping bits until the finale when he, umm... dumped her for someone else.

"When I met Farmer Tom, we had a connection straight away. It was obvious to me that I was his first pick and I am embarrassed to reveal we slept together on the first night at his farm," Krissy told Yahoo Lifestyle. "The connection felt real."

My gal, you have nothing to be embarrassed about!

"He told me that I was his priority and I had no reason to believe he was interested in anyone else," she continued. "We had a sexual relationship right up until the day I was told he was not going to choose me in that finale. You could imagine how shocked I was to be sidelined at that point."

Along with having regular sex, Krissy and Tom spent intimate moments together off-camera. "We had lay in bed talking at night and I couldn't have imagined he would pick anyone else," she said.

Well, this is all rather grim, considering Tom ended up picking a different woman.

Farmer Tom breaks up with Krissy on the finale. Image: Seven.

Tom has since shared his response to Krissy's revelations. "I don't feel the need to comment as it was a long time ago for me, and I have moved on," he very much commented to Yahoo Lifestyle.

"I also don't really feel the need to share my intimate relationships with the public."

Tom then offered some words about what he took away from his time on Farmer Wants a Wife.

"I am grateful for the experience and have learnt more about what sort of person I want in my life from [it], and I will just continue on with my life and hope I find someone who makes me happy and build a life with them. And hope everyone else from the show finds what they are looking for, too."

Alrighty then!

While Tom and Sarah made it through the finale and reunion together on FWAW, they split soon after.

"Unfortunately, that lifelong love that I was seeking with Tom did not turn out the way that I had hoped it would, but it's definitely a relief now to put that truth out there that Tom and I are no longer together," Sarah shared on Instagram.

"Relationships don't always work and people are not always who you think they are."

In her chat with Yahoo Lifestyle, Krissy shed more light on what wasn't shown when Tom broke her heart.

"What Australia did not see was Farmer Tom couldn’t keep his story straight when he dumped me on national TV," Krissy claimed.

"He was mumbling, and the initial dumping had to be reshot. Can you imagine having an intimate relationship with a guy for nine weeks and then being broken up with twice because he felt he needed to have a second take? I was mortified."

The magic of reality TV, my friends!

Feature image: Seven.