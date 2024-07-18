Do the Farmers have sex with their 'wives'? One Farmer Wants A Wife contestant is spilling the tea.

If you've ever wondered if the fellas on Farmer Wants a Wife have sex with the women before selecting their special lady, wonder no more.

Farmer Tom Boyer might have left the show with his winner Sarah Cranley but his runner-up Krissy Smith is spilling all the details about what actually happened in the series. And yep, sex was had!

Krissy revealed they had sex on their 24-hour date and they kept on bumping bits until the finale when he, umm... dumped her for someone else.

"When I met Farmer Tom, we had a connection straight away. It was obvious to me that I was his first pick and I am embarrassed to reveal we slept together on the first night at his farm," Krissy told Yahoo Lifestyle. "The connection felt real."

My gal, you have nothing to be embarrassed about!

"He told me that I was his priority and I had no reason to believe he was interested in anyone else," she continued. "We had a sexual relationship right up until the day I was told he was not going to choose me in that finale. You could imagine how shocked I was to be sidelined at that point."

Along with having regular sex, Krissy and Tom spent intimate moments together off-camera. "We had lay in bed talking at night and I couldn't have imagined he would pick anyone else," she said.

Well, this is all rather grim, considering Tom ended up picking a different woman.

Farmer Tom breaks up with Krissy on the finale. Image: Seven.