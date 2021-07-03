Everything we know about the Farmer Wants a Wife contestants (and their dogs).

It's time.

Farmer Wants a Wife is back for its 11th season this Sunday, July 4, on Channel Seven.

The series that has seen nine marriages and 23 babies so far will be working its magic again with five new farmers from around NSW and Victoria.

The farmers will each have eight women to form a connection with over six weeks under the guidance of host, Natalie Gruzlewski. And, you'll be delighted to know, more than one farmer will find love this season.

Here’s everything we know about the contestants (and their dogs) so far:

Matt, 26 (VIC)

Image: Seven.

Farmer Matt is a 26-year-old beef and fodder farmer from Orbost, Victoria, who "loves a bit of banter".

He's a man of varied music taste, citing "Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Hilltop Hoods, Metallica, AC/DC and Def Leppard" as his top artists.

Oh, and he likes the Taken film series "because of the storyline and suspense."

Five years from now, Sam would "like to be living [his] life on the farm with a partner and children in tow".

"I do want children and I would ultimately like to begin a family before 30," he said to Seven.

The women vying for Matt's heart include:

Brydie, 26 (VIC)

Taylor, 26 (VIC)

Luisa, 24 (VIC)

Belinda, 25 (TAS)

KJ, 24 (NSW)

Tara, 25 (VIC)

Hayley, 25 (VIC)

Alex, 22 (SA)

You can find Matt on Instagram here.

Andrew, 30 (NSW)

Image: Seven.

Sheep farmer Andrew describes himself as a "pretty laid-back, genuine guy who doesn't take [himself] too seriously."

He's into farming, footy, motorbike riding, snowboarding, camping, travelling and... house music. And did we mention he can make his thumb touch his wrist?

It also looks like Andrew is one of the farmers that finds love at the end of the show.

"I came here to do one thing, and I did it. I fell in love," he said to TV Blackbox this week.

As to who it might be who stole his heart, it could be one of:

Ash, a 28-year-old sales rep from Queensland.

Lucy, a 30-year-old operations admin worker from Western Australia.

Natalie, a 27-year-old radio announcer from Victoria.

Jess, a 27-year-old community relations worker from Victoria.

Melissa a 30-year-old supermarket worker from Victoria.

Tara, a 26-year-old police officer from New South Wales.

Caity, a 26-year-old receptionist from Queensland.

Rachel, a 30-year-old social worker from New South Wales.

You can find Andrew on Instagram here.

Will, 39 (VIC)

Image: Seven.

Thirty-nine-year-old sheep and cattle farmer Will is a "strong believer in love, [he] just hasn’t experienced it all that often".

Self-described as "honest and energetic," he likes polo, surfing, rodeo, music, and history.

"I often prefer the company of my pets over some people," Will says, and same, to be honest.

His pets are a bunch of sweet farm dogs and horses, like Odin:

His top two favourite movies are 8 Seconds and The Man from Snowy River which Just. Makes. Sense.

The women vying for Will's heart include:

Lisa, a 39-year-old travel worker from Victoria.

Jessica, a 29-year-old director of communications from New South Wales.

Jaimee, a 32-year-old paediatric nurse from Victoria.

Cat, a 33-year-old accounting student from Victoria.

Caitlyn, a 29-year-old veterinary surgeon from Victoria.

Alana a 30-year-old sales worker from Victoria.

Kristina, a 29-year-old zookeeper from South Australia.

Tammy a 40-year-old beauty and massage therapist from Queensland.

You can find Will on Instagram here.

Rob, 40 (NSW)

Image: Seven.

A quick look at sheep and cattle farmer Rob's Instagram tells us he has a lot of very cute dogs. Like:

But there's more to the 40-year-old Snowy Mountains farmer than his dogs, of course.

He loves horse riding, fishing, camping, reading, veggie gardening, training dogs, and watching comedy, and could this man be any more lovely?

He's a single father of two to an eight-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, and he is open to having more children with the right woman.

The women vying for Rob's heart include:

Jodi, 44, SA

Shannon, 45, VIC

Luce, 36, SA

Kate, 35, QLD

Cushla, 40, QLD

Meg, 35, VIC

Hayley, 30, VIC

Olivia, 41, NSW

You can find Rob on Instagram here.

Sam, 24 (NSW)

Image: Seven.





Farmer Sam is looking to find love the 'old-fashioned way' (on a dating show? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) after his last dating app experience meant matching with three women in a 150-kilometre radius.

(One being his next-door neighbour... which could be handy?)

He's a sheep and crops farmer from Canowindra who describes himself as romantic and affectionate.

He likes motorbike and horse riding, water skiing, fishing and the movie Wild Hogs as it is "something [he] can very much relate to".

The women vying for Sam's heart include:

Dayna, a 21-year-old customer service worker from Queensland.

Demi, a 25-year-old personal trainer from Western Australia.

Bronte, a 27-year-old occupational therapist from Queensland.

Allanah, a 24-year-old student nurse from Victoria.

Nickia, a 22-year-old student nurse from Victoria.

Mikayla, a 21-year-old waitress from Queensland.

Erin, a 25-year-old music teacher from Victoria.

Mackenzie, a 24-year-old oncology nurse from New South Wales.

You can find Sam on Instagram here.

Feature Image: Seven.

