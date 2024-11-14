A replacement for Sam Armytage, and all the Farmer Wants A Wife gossip in one place.

It's time to round up some cattle and shear some sheep because another season of Farmer Wants A Wife is on the horizon. Can I get a yee-haw?

The 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife will feature eight eligible bachelors selected from every corner of rural Australia.

The lineup includes fourth-generation 24-year-old farmer Corey from Biloela, Queensland; 26-year-old dairy farmer Jack L from Railton, Tasmania; another 26-year-old Jack from Oberon, NSW; and a 25-year-old cattle and sheep former Chooka from Goornong, Victoria.

Rounding out the crew are 26-year-old banana and avocado farmer Reidy from Mareeba, Queensland; 35-year-old wheat farmer Thomas from South Australia's Eyre Peninsula; and 31-year-old sheep farmer Tom from Borambola, NSW.

The new season will also feature one of the youngest farmers ever, 21-year-old sheep farmer and country singer, Jarrad.

Before the new season drops, relieve the 2024 season.

Farmer Wants A Wife remains Australia's most successful dating program — the show has created ten marriages, seven relationships, and 27 children. Not too shabby!

Ahead of the next season, we've rounded up all the gossip you need to be across.

Farmer Wants A Wife has a new host.

Along with some fresh-faced farmers, viewers with be greeted with a brand new host following the departure of Samantha Armytage who left Channel Seven earlier this year.

And by 'new host', I mean 'old host' because the one and only Natalie Gruzlewski will return to front the series for its 15th season, as announced at the Seven Upfronts.

Fans will know Natalie as the original host of the reality show. She was at the helm when FWAW first aired on Channel Nine from 2007 to 2012 before she returned on the Channel Seven reboot in 2020. And now, she's back again!

Nat is a fan favourite on the show, with viewers thrilled to see her returning to her old stomping ground.

Meanwhile, Armytage has a brand new gig over at Channel Nine, with the network announcing at their own Upfronts that she will host The Golden Bachelor in 2025. The series is an adaption of the popular US spin-off series, which was led by 72-year-old Gerry Turner.

Everything we can expect from the 2025 season.

At the Upfronts, Seven Chief Content Officer Brook Hall teased that the new season will be "really pure" and "authentic".

"We're actually filming this week, the final decisions and a couple of farmers are very, very happy where they are. So I think we're going to have more of those success stories again," he said.

Bring on the wholesome content!

Feature image: Channel Seven.