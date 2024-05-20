Who ends up together on Farmer Wants a Wife? All your finale spoilers in one place.

As Farmer Wants A Wife hits the home stretch, for many of the winning couples, the writing is on the wall... and all over the internet.

There's plenty of talk online around who each Farmer picks — and whether the couples went the distance.

Between Farmer Dean and Tom who left the show after finding love early, to ol' rogue Bert leaving alone, to the remaining men, Farmer Joe, Dustin, and Todd who have to choose from their final ladies, we've got all your spoilers covered.

Farmer Bert.

Farmer Bert was an early fan favourite with hopes high that he would find his special lady among his picks: Karli, Caitlin, April, Lauren and Caity. However, things took a turn when frontrunner Karli and April clashed in the first episode, prompting Bert to send April home and grow concerned Karli was too caught up in the drama.

In the end, Farmer Bert invoked the Honey Badger's mantra: he chose nobody.

But did Bert stay single for long? According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, after ejecting himself from the show, Bert began secretly dating his finalist Lauren, who also chose to leave the show early. Twins!

Apparently, Bert didn't have a problem with the choice of women, he left because he didn't enjoy the filming experience. "Channel Seven viewers are set to riot as they will see through his decision to leave the show," the insider says. "He just wanted out."

Lauren McNeil and Farmer Bert. Image: Seven.

Juicy! But also, not really true!

Lauren has since cleared up any speculation. "Just wanted to make a quick announcement for those that are invested in FWAW," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Of course, I left the show of my own accord in April, but rumours have been swirling that Bert and I are a couple. I know this will be disappointing for some to hear, but we are not together."

Well, that's the end of that fantasy.

Farmer Tom.

Farmer Tom is another leading lad who left the show early, but at least he left with a lady. In Tom's case, he fell hard for his finalist, Sarah, after dumping Krissy. But are they still dating now?

There's been no confirmation BUT the two reality stars are following each other on Instagram, so that's... something! Sarah also curiously shared a photo from Beechworth in Victoria last year, a rural town near Tom's farm in Nagambie, which could suggest they're trying to make a long-distance relationship work.

Sarah and Farmer Tom. Image: Seven.

Farmer Dean.

Farmer Dean was another man who knew what (or who) he wanted: he left the show a week and a half into filming after finding love with Teegan. But there's been conflicting reports over whether these two have lasted.

So Dramatic! initially claimed, according to an insider, that the couple were together but had split briefly last year, but in recent days, the reality TV site has claimed via sources that they have broken up.

Teegan and Farmer Dean. Image: Seven.

Let's keep a lookout around the finale to find out what Farmer Dean and Teegan have to say about their relationship status.

Farmer Dustin.

The popular pick for 26-year-old Farmer Dustin is Sophie, with Sportsbet already predicting the speech pathologist will steal Dustin's heart. So Dramatic! backs up this claim, with an insider confirming the couple is endgame.

"Dustin chooses Sophie, and they’re still together… Well, they were at the Reunion, anyway," the source said.

Farmer Dustin and Sophie. Image: Seven.

"She hadn’t moved to the farm at that point. But they looked really happy, and [it seems] like things were going well."

Farmer Todd.

Gym manager Daisy might be one of the more chaotic contestants this season, but she's also the woman expected to win Farmer Todd's heart. According to New Idea, Todd will not only pick Daisy, he plans to propose.

A source said the farm will exit the series "extremely loved-up", adding that a proposal could "fully be on the cards".

"Marriage is something he definitely wants," said the insider. "Todd is a very happy camper right now."

Daisy and Farmer Todd. Image: Seven.

Todd was asked about the proposal rumours in a chat with Yahoo! Lifestyle, but he didn't straight-up deny it.

"I mean, it’s pretty quick if I was gonna propose," the 33-year-old said. "There was a bit of a joke with the farmers about who was going to get a dirty knee."

Hmm, that's not a no.

Farmer Joe.

Based on Sportsbet, Farmer Joe is expected to choose Sarah in the finale. Joe has been drawn to Sarah since the beginning of his journey and stated in previous interviews that his winner is a "clear favourite" from his second week.

"She really caught my attention and took my breath away a little bit," he told TV WEEK. "We had very similar senses of humor, she’s obviously a very beautiful girl, and I felt really comfortable and connected."

Farmer Joe and Sarah. Image: Seven.

But the happy news stops there. Sources told So Dramatic! that Farmer Joe and Sarah have since split.

"By the reunion, they were already fighting and having major issues," the insider claimed. "I think they’re definitely over by now as Joe has been sliding into the DMs of some of the women from other farms on the show." Oop!

Let's pray it ain't so because this year's relationships don't have the best track record.

When is the Farmer Wants a Wife finale?

The two-part finale will air at 7.30pm on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 on 7 and 7Plus.

Feature image: Seven.