A texting scandal, a fired farmer and all the Farmer Wants a Wife goss in one place.

From one reality TV obsession to the next, the new season of Farmer Wants a Wife is heating up.

The 2024 season has only just kicked off and already contestants are ejecting themselves out of the running in the competition for our five Farmers: Bert, Dustin, Dean, Joe and Tom.

Unlike Married At First Sight, Farmer Wants a Wife is a typically wholesome show with not quite as many twists and turns (or cheating scandals), but there's still plenty of drama to whet our appetites.

We've rounded up all the goss from the 2024 season so far. Can I get a yee-haw?

A Farmer has spoken out about getting cut from the show.

The premiere introduced five Farmers, but apparently there were initially eight men being considered, which means three got the flick.

One of these dumped bachelors was South Australian cattle and crop farmer Zac Taylor. He spoke about being ditched from the line-up during a chat with Greater SA last month, reflecting that "some things just aren't meant to be".

The 28-year-old is still holding out hope he'll find his match some other way. "I'm very focused and driven. I'm a bit of a workaholic. And at times I have the mentality of a 12-year-old," he added.

You sound like a real catch, Zac.

The Dail Mail reported that the two other axed Farmers were Nick, a 22-year-old from South Australia, and a 33-year-old cattle rancher named Todd from Baan Baa in New South Wales.

A text message claimed one contestant was already in a relationship.

On Sunday night's episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, drama erupted when Farmer Dean received a mysterious message about Teegan, one of his leading ladies.

What did the message say? "It says, 'I hope you see this in time, but Teegan has a boyfriend, she might be leading you on, she's in love with someone at home,'" Dean read.

Teegan ran off in tears, prompting her competitor Tiffany to air her suspicions. "I don’t think I would have run off crying," she said. "I mean, you don't have a reaction like that unless it could be true?"

But after Dean caught up with Teegan, she assured him it was "not true". In a confessional, she added, "knowing that someone's trying to jeopardise my experience... My biggest fear now is that Dean will always doubt me and not trust me, but I'm here and I'm absolutely going to fight for Dean."

Dean didn't seem that fazed and continued to console Teegan — which just irritated another contender, Hayley. "It's just brought them closer together!" she grimaced, before electing to leave Dean's farm — meaning Teegan and Tiffany are the only women left to duel it out for Farmer Dean's heart.

A Farmer will exit the show early.

Speaking of Farmer Dean, a source told So Dramatic! that the county boy is set for an early exit with his chosen lady! The insider said that he "left after a week and a half of filming because he decided he found his girl".

It's unclear which gal took Dean’s fancy but don't be surprised if either Teegan or Tiffany stay back in Kandanga in Queensland, as the other is sent packing in the coming episodes.

Farmer Dean's rumoured early exit follows a similar story to the 2023 season, when Farmer Andrew quit the series after setting his sights on Claire Saunders. The couple got engaged last month, so these farmers might just be on to something.

Stay tuned for more Farmer goss as the billy tea continues to spill in the coming weeks...

