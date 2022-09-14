An cross-farm affair and a massive spoiler: All the gossip about Farmer Wants A Wife in one place.

Farmer Wants A Wife has been the gift that keeps on giving for over a decade.

This season, the reality show follows five farmers on their quest for love – but whether they will actually be able to find it is the real question we're all asking.

This year farmers include Farmer Will, 26, from Berriwillock, Victoria; Farmer Paige (the first female farmer on the show), 27, from Cassilis, NSW; Farmer Ben, 27, from Wingham, NSW; Farmer Benjamin, 33, from Guyra, NSW; and Farmer Harry, 23, from Kyabram, Victoria.

As it so happens, the season is already knee-deep in drama, but the tea is definitely brewing.

Here's all the gossip you need to know from Farmer Wants A Wife 2022.

Farmer Benjamin kisses two girls and breaks three hearts in the process.

During one episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Farmer Benjamin gets himself into a bit of a pickle after kissing two of the contestants, Erin and Lyndsay.... but he was also keen on Hannah who was yet to get a smooch from the farmer.

After deciding to come clean to all three of them about his escapades, none of the ladies took the news well, and felt used and rejected.

Benjamin and Erin on Farmer Wants a Wife. Image: Seven.

Benjamin – who quickly became a fan favourite on the show – is confused about his own feelings.

Let's just say, his indecision is not exactly playing back favourably to fans.

The real reason why Marty left Farmer Wants a Wife.

ICYMI, bachelor Marty quickly left the show after just one day with Farmer Paige. At the time, he put his departure down to "health concerns".

"Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like I’m gonna be able to make it back to the farm at the moment," he told Paige through a phone call at the time.

"You got a few good blokes there so I think you’ll be all right. Good luck with everything and hopefully one of those boys is the one."

Marty on Farmer Wants a Wife. Image: Seven.

However, according to the So Dramatic! Community Facebook group, one insider claimed they'd had a conversation with Marty, and said his side of the story was very different to the one played out on television.

"He didn’t hold back talking about the show," the viewer said, according to New Idea.

"He said he wasn’t really into Paige, and nor were any of the other guys."

The insider went on to say Marty had gotten to a point where he "didn't want to be there anymore" and that producers "concocted a story to get him off the show".

An alleged affair is coming.

The Marty drama doesn't end there after the So Dramatic! insider claimed the contestant had hookup up with another farmer's girl.

While we can neither confirm nor deny if the rumours are true, it's clear this season may not be so different from the last at all.

Farmer Will may have already spoiled who his final pick is.

According to a report by So Dramatic, it appears Farmer Will may have accidentally revealed who his finalists are after a gigantic blunder on Instagram.

Will follows all eight of his suitors on the social media app, but he also once followed a second account that was run by two of his alleged finalists. Of course, it's been deleted now so you won't be able to find it.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Madi Simpson and Jessica Cova shared a second account with the handle @cookingwithmadjess.

Madi, Alicia, Will, Keely and Jess on Farmer Wants a Wife. Image: Seven. Farmer Will was one of just 12 people who were following the account before it got deleted... which could mean that one of the girls is his final pick.

