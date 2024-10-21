The power of famous men and their tiny moustaches.

I have a confession to make. I'm not entirely fond of men with moustaches. I don't know what it is, but I always either get pirate or barber or pirate-barber vibes.

However in 2024, this is a moustached man's world and I'm just living in it.

But these aren't regular mounds of hair atop one's upper lip. These are a specific type of moustache that I'd say gives an approachable gleam to any man who chooses to shave his facial hair this way.

I'm talking about the weird little moustaches that all the hottest men in Hollywood have right now.

Look no further than the man who has come to redefine the term 'internet boyfriend', the enduring babygirl Jacob Elordi.

In September, Elordi started sprouting an unshaven look as he walked the Toronto International Film Festival with the moustacheless Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Then BAM in late September, the Saltburn star attended the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan to showcase his new look.

Jacob Elordi is making thin moustaches happen. Image: Getty.

Okay, I need a minute.

Why is this so oddly, hot???

I can't quite put a finger on how Elordi managed to harness so much sexual energy within this moustache, but it someone perfectly compliments his relaxed, floppy hair and demure navy cardigan.

A little moustache seemingly goes with every man!!

Watch Jacob Elordi's adorable SNL teaser. Post continued after video.

Not one to be outdone as the man of the moment, Timothée Chalamet has debuted the tiniest of tiny moustaches.

The actor is currently filming a ping pong biopic (naturally) about table tennis champion Marty Reisman which is titled Marty Supreme.

And in the movie, he coincidentally has a very small moustache.

Chalamet sports his own tiny moustache. Image: Getty.

Now this is a rather sparse moustache and I'm not one bit mad about it. It's the type of moustache typically repped by men who steal locks of women's hair and keep it in their pocket, but Timmy is making it work.

On a different movie set earlier this month, another internet boyfriend Austin Butler was photographed filming Caught Stealing in New York City.

And the man has been caught doing something else too. He's been caught with a tiny moustache!!

Austin joins the tiny moustache crew. Image: Getty.

If you told me this man has never grown a moustache before this distinct moment in time, I would believe you.

Then there's my imaginary husband, Manny Jacinto, who has the thinnest moustache of them all.

In May, he walked the red carpet for The Acolyte with the lightest sprouting of hair covering his lip.

I know what you're doing Manny and it is working on me!! Image: Getty.

Pedro Pascal has always been an actor who experiments with moustachery; who acts upon the whims of the direction his facial hair.

But he's recently exchanged his fuller, tilted style for a much thinner shape.

This fashion muse knows what's in right now and it's little moustache men!

Pedro has ditched his signature look for a more demure moustache. Image: Getty.

The 'hot priest' himself, Andrew Scott, embraced the same look at the Emmys last month.

If this man told me to 'kneel' with this moustache, I simply would fall to my knees. Forgive me, Father, for I have seen your little moustache.

This is too much. Image: Getty.

These men are only skimming the hairy edges of this moustache craze, with Joshua Hartnett, Charles Melton, Mike Faist and Steven Yeun all embracing the trend this year.

Last month, Ncuti Gatwa debuted possibly the neatest of all the tiny mustache. Like I'm not entirely convinced this isn't drawn on with a Sharpie but that speaks to the higher power of the titular Doctor Who.

Ncuti looks like a cutie with his tiny, tiny moustache. Image: Getty.

What facial hair trend will grip the world next? A refined goatie? A glitter beard comeback? Modern mutton chomps?

The options are endless.

But if loving weird little moustaches is wrong, I don't want to be right.

Feature image: Getty.