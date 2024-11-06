'The specific formula that guarantees my kids actually sleep through the night.'

Before becoming a parent, my attitude toward sleep was one of indifference. It was something I did easily every night, for as long as I needed or could manage between my study, work and social commitments. I'd simply close my eyes and drift off, knowing they'd stay shut until my alarm called out the next morning.

Then my boys came along and sleep became something sacred — something to be carefully orchestrated and a main topic in mothers' group discussions.

"How much sleep were our babies getting? How much were we getting? And why was it never enough?"

Thankfully, the wise women who told me it would "get better" were right — my boys, now aged six, eight and 11, no longer wake every three hours asking to be fed.

But sleeping through the night isn't a given once kids get older. They still wake up asking for cuddles, reassurance, a drink of water, a trip to the bathroom or simply to announce, "I can't sleep" — meaning, of course, that us parents can't sleep either.

Without sounding too much like a smug mum, I'm grateful that my boys now all sleep through the night, every night (sorry to anyone still waking around the clock). Here's my failproof formula.

Engage in physical play.

Keeping my kids active is a big part of the sleep equation, and physically challenging play that also stimulates them mentally is the perfect way to wear them out so they enjoy a solid sleep.

Tennis is particularly great for this — it helps kids refine their skills, stay physically active and engage socially, ticking all the boxes for physical play. Hot Shots Tennis from Tennis Australia is the ideal program for children aged 3-10 plus, customised for their age and ability with tailored equipment and court sizes.

Available through local tennis clubs, Hot Shots Tennis focuses on teaching kids to play while helping them develop valuable life skills. Coaches encourage positive friendships, resilience in overcoming challenges and teamwork — while also tiring them out in the process.

By providing a fun, safe environment, kids not only gain confidence but also master tennis skills that set them up for a lifetime of play, as it's one of the few sports they can enjoy into old age (and it's never too early or too late to learn).

Build a solid routine.

Consistency is key when it comes to sleep. We've all heard that going to bed and waking up at the same time each day is great for our sleep hygiene, and the same is true for kids. Set a bedtime and stick to it, then create a routine that clearly signals it's nearly time for bed. For us, it's a shower or bath, brushing teeth, then cuddling together to read a story before lights off and goodnight.

It doesn't need to be complicated — the most important thing is that the same routine happens every night. There's no room for negotiation on bedtime or "just five minutes more" of anything, because it's as solid as a rock.

Ditch the screens.

Getting ready for bed is about dreamtime instead of screen time. Studies have shown that screen time in the hour before bed can stimulate kids, suppress melatonin levels and delay sleepiness, so setting a curfew on screens can help your kids naturally drift off to sleep more easily.

In our house, this means no digital devices after dinner. We relax together with chats about our day, watch some chilled kids' TV (Bluey and Shaun the Sheep are favourites) and read books instead.

Find the right props.

Having props can help with bedtime, as they provide comfort and contribute to the routine — one of my kids loves having a weighted blanket on him at bedtime, another always has the same stuffed toy to cuddle and the other has a specific pillow they love.

Find what works for your little one — it might be a style of pyjamas, a teddy, a fluffy cushion or a weighted toy. Experiment to see what suits them and build that item into their routine so that it's another signal that it's time to sleep (and stay asleep!).

Limiting liquids.

We take a pretty hard line on this one — no liquids after 6pm. It might sound tough, but we've found that limiting liquids means the kids sleep through the night without needing to get up for the toilet and it also means there are no reappearances after bedtime asking for a drink, because they know the answer will always be no.

I get it, this one can be tricky, especially if your child is used to having a warm, milky drink at bedtime, so do what works for you. But it's been a game-changer in our house.

Sleep will keep you sane.

Setting your kids up for sleep success is one thing, but setting yourself up for sleep success is just as important. The older I get, the more I appreciate the impact of a good night's sleep, so I try to model good sleep hygiene to the kids, showing them that we also have a set bedtime and treat sleep as sacred.

We also talk about the benefits of sleep — the better they sleep, the more fun and energy they can bring into the next day — and don't we all want to feel well-rested so we can make the most of our waking hours?

Sign your kids up to Hot Shots Tennis or search for your nearest participating club here.

Feature Image: Supplied.